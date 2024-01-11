Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Marvel's Echo.

The Big Picture As Disney+'s first TV-MA rated series, Echo maintains the bleak violence of Netflix's Daredevil but saves its most graphic scenes for Wilson Fisk.

Kingpin's brutal scenes in Episode 4 reinforce his characterization, his motivations, and his reputation as an unpredictable, blood-chilling antagonist.

Giving Fisk the most violent moments makes his scenes more viscerally impactful; Daredevil took the same approach.

Remember when Daredevil Season 1 made Big Bad Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) an awkward, earnest romantic, then followed it up with him decapitating someone with a car door? Who doesn’t. Netflix's Daredevil, back in 2015 the MCU's first foray into television, had spent three episodes differentiating itself from those family-friendly Hollywood movies with a bleak tone, neon-drenched noir lighting, and graphic violence. It wasn't Game of Thrones' "everything and the kitchen sink" gore, but Daredevil made its street-level stance clear. Even in this context, Episode 4's ending, aka the Car Door, was radical. Even though Daredevil never again reached such gory heights, the series didn't need to. The team had tossed down the gauntlet of possibility. Rules? Pish tosh. Daredevil laughed at rules.

More impressive than the scene's shock value and how it sells a decapitation primarily through sound effects that haunt nightmares to this day, is from where — and why — such violence stems. Daredevil established the conflicting extremities of Fisk's character through his first, and worst, onscreen outburst. Disney+'s Echo, the streamer's first TV-MA rated series, operates from a more restrained perspective but retains Daredevil's style tactics to perfect effect. Echo reserves its bloodiest moments for Wilson Fisk. Just like its Netflix predecessor, Echo Episode 4's Fisk-related bloodshed works as character table-setting and carries far more visceral impact because Echo had previously held back.

Echo Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 9, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Tantoo Cardinal , Devery Jacobs , Zahn McClarnon Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Main Characters Maya Lopez Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King and Jennifer Booth Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe

‘Echo’ Episode 4 Is the Show’s Bloodiest

Image via Disney+

Despite the press surrounding Echo's status as Disney+'s first original TV-MA series, its consistent brutality isn't over-the-top. Certainly, Echo's as gory as any cable series. Creator Marion Dayre and head director Sydney Freeland match the tone Daredevil established with adept precision. Echo naturally slots into the Netflix world that's rooted in an unforgivingly grungy and gritty side of superheroism, while still operating as a deeply personal story with individualistic drive and intentions. Freeland said in an exclusive Collider interview:

"Because we're telling something that's a little more intimate and because there are real-world consequences, that means that people die, people get killed, people bleed, bones break — spoilers for Echo, but bones get broken. And so, all of that sort of came about naturally. We didn't necessarily have a conversation of, like, 'Oh, do we wanna do Netflix or Disney+?' It was just, I would say it was Marvel giving us the creative freedom to try to tell the best story possible."

That means Echo doesn't hesitate to show headshot-induced blood splatter. Infected wounds ooze. Blood gushes from mouths. Punches land. If we judge by John Wick standards, that's collectively enough to earn an R-rating. Still, the vilest scenes come from one man's clenched fists and un-repressed fury. Wilson Fisk, the self-made, self-elected savior of Hell's Kitchen turned Kingpin, always vacillates between cordial coolness and a human hurricane. Daredevil has a man impale his brain on a metal spike, and Fisk's Car Door scene still takes the Palme d'Or for graphic carnage. In fact, when Daredevil Episode 4 puts a face to the shadow-hiding Fisk, a foe terrifying enough for a subordinate to take his life through violent suicide, Fisk defies expectations. He's socially awkward and utterly smitten with Vanessa Marianna (Ayelet Zurer), an art dealer he meets by chance. Fisk isn't soft-spoken per se but a man who fills his words with intent. He doesn't sneer, preen, or degrade like traditional comic book villains. His nerve-riddled courting of Vanessa proves endearing. Despite everything the audience has heard of this man's reputation, we're lured into contemplation. Perhaps Fisk isn't that horrible. We ignore the low warning note droning in our instincts.

As the Car Door proves, hell hath no fury like a Kingpin scorned. In Season 1, Episode 4, a Russian criminal makes the very poor decision to interrupt Fisk and Vanessa's first date. His chances with her jeopardized, this man, whose polite, tender, and doting actions belie his intimidating physicality, slaughters his business associate. Punching his victim's face beyond recognition doesn't satiate. Fisk slams a car door against the other man's neck until it snaps free in a squish of viscera. All because, in his words, Fisk felt "embarrass[ed] in front of Vanessa." In Echo Episode 4, Fisk beats an ice cream vendor to death because he mocks and humiliates Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), someone Fisk loves. In all likelihood, the verbal abuse Maya receives reminds Fisk of his father's domestic violence. That's just another layer to what Fisk would have done regardless. Daredevil and Echo's scenarios are slightly different (Vanessa's in no danger, for instance), but they boil down to the same principle. Even Fisk murdering reporter Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall) in Daredevil is because Urich visited Fisk's mother. Many things set off Kingpin's temper. None are stronger hairpin triggers than insults directed toward the few people he loves.

The Kingpin of ‘Echo’ and ‘Daredevil’ Are the Same

Close

Fisk murdering the vendor in Echo reinforces the character Daredevil took great pains to establish. Fisk flings a man off a busy New York street into an empty alleyway. After the first few blows, the vendor, admittedly an ableist jerk, lifts a trembling hand to silently beg for his life. He's helpless. Fisk doesn't hesitate. Any pauses between his punches are focused — going so far as to adjust the vendor's chin so his next blow properly connects. This is an impromptu yet deliberate execution, and less than thirty seconds with Fisk is enough to kill. Even after several gnarly fights with Maya at the helm, the gore operates at another level. No universe exists where Echo walks away with any rating except TV-MA.

Episode 4 isn't Fisk's first Echo appearance, but it's his most telling. Once his tempest of violence achieves its goal, Fisk regains his composure. He has the chilling peace of mind to call for a fresh white suit even as his blood-soaked hand uncontrollably shakes. Ordering a replacement protects Maya's image of her uncle and potentially her innocence, and it's indicative of Kingpin's power. Not only can he assassinate a man at will and immediately demand new clothes like a businessman orders coffee, Fisk is accustomed to having his every order obeyed. Here, tonal continuity abounds: after Daredevil's Car Door, Fisk wipes his stained face with a handkerchief. The beast inside him slumbers once more. Both scenes are physical assaults followed by emotional violence against the audience.

Fisk and Maya's final Sunday dinner expands that emotionally violent calm after the storm. There are at least two sides to Wilson Fisk. He's a conqueror whose mood spirals within seconds, with his calm demeanor concealing the banality of murder. Once Maya's unnamed ASL interpreter (Alexis Capozzi) has outlived her usefulness, he discards her with the same wordless gesture he gives restaurant waiters. He doesn't react to her audible pleas or a silenced gun firing. No smirk, no regret. He chews his dinner. The fact Maya can't hear the execution, and that Fisk covered his hallway with plastic sheeting to ensure an easy clean-up, is more blood-curdling than watching him assassinate with his fists. Fisk carries no ill will toward the interpreter. She barely registers, and only as a tool. To (predictably) quote The Godfather, "It's not personal, it's just business." Like Daredevil, Echo displays the two ways Fisk dispenses violence. The ever-precarious balance between them, and the liminal space where his kindness rests, are too essentially Fisk to do without. Kingpin's inner beast might sometimes sleep, but the predator never does.

Wilson Fisk Gives ‘Echo’ Its TV-MA Rating

Episode 4's carefully placed flashbacks are Echo's version of throwing down its gauntlet. Here are the ground rules for our story: take heed. With Kingpin as a supporting character, that means deploying gore almost tactfully. Saving the most graphic violence for Fisk reflects character and affects mood, a throughline continued from Daredevil. It's a smart, tactical stroke of work. You can show as many headshots as you like, but Wilson Fisk is all you need to guarantee a TV-MA rating.

All 5 episodes of Echo are streaming on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+