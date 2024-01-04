The Big Picture Echo will drop all its episodes at once on Disney+, deviating from the most recent weekly release format for Marvel Studios shows.

The binge-release model may hurt Echo's reception and prevent it from generating the same level of ongoing buzz as other Marvel shows.

Echo, being a lesser-known character, would benefit from a weekly release pattern to give the show time to develop a fanbase and stand out in the streaming landscape.

With Echo, the Disney+ Marvel Studios shows are taking a cue from the typical Star Trek protagonists and “going where no man, er, Disney/Marvel show has gone before!” Specifically, Echo will be the first of these programs that will drop every single one of its episodes all at once. On January 9, 2024, all five installments of Echo will be available for public consumption. For comparison's sake, every other one of the Marvel Studios programs made for Disney+ was released in a weekly manner, which allowed productions like WandaVision to remain visible on the pop culture radar for months on end. This time, though, Disney+ is opting to take a cue from Netflix’s binge model in how it executes Echo.

It’s clear Disney+ is getting experimental in how it drops the backlog of Marvel Studios programming on its shelves, as seen by the second season of What If…? premiering on a daily basis at the end of December 2023. There’s lots of Marvel programming at this streamer, yet Disney+ has to get creative on how to deliver it to a public that’s been over-saturated with MCU productions. Even considering that inescapable reality, though, this release method for Echo is a bad idea. No matter the overall quality of Echo, dropping every single episode of this program at once will inevitably hurt the production. Echo is now destined to become a pop culture footnote rather than something that generates weekly conversation.

Other Marvel Shows Have Benefited From Weekly Releases

One interesting factoid about the various Marvel Studios Disney+ shows is that Nielsen ratings for these programs indicate that the weekly release of these episodes really helped them stand out in the crowded streaming marketplace. Projects like Moon Knight or WandaVision would hit new highs in viewership in their season finales, with preceding episodes increasingly in weekly viewership. As new episodes dropped, more and more buzz spread for these programs. It’s a style of releasing that used to be the norm for all television programs, while HBO productions like Chernobyl benefited greatly from eschewing the binge model. Not giving people everything all at once doesn’t overwhelm them with options and ensures your show won’t just be relevant for a single week. Just look at how the viewership for shows like Loki kept growing and growing as the weeks went by.

There won’t be any chance for Echo to do that, even with all the episodes simultaneously dropping on Hulu (a first for the Disney Marvel Studios shows). Debuting all the episodes at once means that there won’t be any mysteries or big reveals that keep people coming back each week. Instead, all the spoilers and meaningful character moments will be turned into ubiquitous GIFs before the episodes have been online for 12 hours. It’s the downside of the binge model, a method of releasing that even Netflix (which invented this style of television programming) has begun tweaking. Netflix’s recurring penchant for chopping up major seasons of Stranger Things and Ozark into two parts is the biggest admission by the streamer that premiering 8-13 hours of programming immediately isn’t a sustainable way of generating hit TV shows.

The whole point of television is that it’s a reliable form of storytelling you can turn to week after week. Binging comfort shows (especially sitcoms or procedurals) can be rewarding, but that’s a whole different ballgame from experiencing a fresh show for the first time. Everything from big dramas to cutesy sitcoms benefits from more gradual release methods that make each episode feel special. Rather than seasons of television turning into a blur of programming you shovel into your eyeball over a long weekend, TV shows have room to breathe with weekly releases. Just imagine if something like The Sopranos had debuted an entire season's worth of episodes immediately. It would have been impossible to appreciate the finer nuances of each installment or the idiosyncratic atmospheres of certain episodes.

Disney has seemingly recognized this in the past with its adherence to premiering shows like The Mandalorian, Loki, and others in a weekly format. In fact, only rarely has Disney+ opted for binge-release methods for its original TV shows (though many of its Hulu shows, like The Bear, do debut all episodes simultaneously). That makes the release decision for Echo only more baffling. Why is this the show that suddenly gets dumped on Disney+ (and also Hulu) all at once? Is it because it’s aimed at a more mature audience? Is the more limited episode count (five installments) to blame? None of these elements seem severe enough to warrant Disney breaking its default norms for streaming programming that has served it well up to this point. However, the problems with dropping Echo all at once go far deeper than just the innate issues with binge-release models or how the program is a strange outlier in Disney’s streaming release methods.

'Echo' Could Use Some Help, Not a Binge Release Plan

Let’s cut to the chase: Echo is not a hugely iconic Marvel character. That’s not a slam on this fictional superhero's depth or success as a dramatic fictional character. Instead, it’s an objective fact that Echo is yet another instance of the MCU making a major production centered around a lesser-known hero. However, past forays into this field were blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man which had massive marketing campaigns boosting their respective debuts. By contrast, Echo is a streaming program getting dumped in the binge-release model over the first weekend of January. Echo is already a lesser-known character than Loki, while the program she originated from (Hawkeye) is already nearly three years old. She needs all the help she can get to stand out in the streaming landscape. Instead, Disney and Marvel Studios are opting for a release strategy that won’t give Echo time to develop a fanbase. If there was any show that needed the breathing room of a weekly release pattern to get people’s attention, it’s Echo.

Disney’s insistence on releasing the show in this manner is also troubling since upcoming Marvel Studios shows like Agatha: Darkhold Diaries have already been confirmed to embrace a traditional weekly release pattern. For some reason, Echo is the one live-action MCU show that is getting shoveled out into the world simultaneously. Rather than being an indicator that Disney+ is growing more flexible with how and when it drops its high-profile programming, Echo is emerging as an outlier among Disney+ programming. Even the Mouse House seems to realize binge-release methods won’t work, hence why it isn’t releasing things like the new Percy Jackson TV show in this format. That’s all well and good… but couldn’t Echo benefit from this commitment to traditional release methods?

It doesn’t help, too, that Echo has been plagued by rumors of behind-the-scenes problems for months. The validity of such reports is questionable, but Disney could try and counter all that pre-release buzz by rolling out the red carpet for Echo and letting it build up hype over multiple weeks. Instead, Disney+ is opting for an anomalous binge-release approach that can’t help but give off the vibe that the streamer is leaving Echo to die. No matter how this program turns out quality-wise, the artists who put their hard work into Echo deserved better than having all those efforts shoveled out all at once. “Binging” doesn’t provide a glimpse of the future of television; it just hurts shows in the here and now like Echo.

