After facing off against Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) in the first season of Echo, Alaqua Cox has her sights set on another iconic Spider-Man villain. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cox proclaimed she'd like to fight the Green Goblin in a potential Season 2 of the series. This revelation comes months after Echo premiered as the first Marvel Disney+ series to drop all episodes on the platform at once.

The first season of Echo follows Maya Lopez, aka Echo as she returns home to her local community in Tamaha, Oklahoma after a serious falling out with her former boss, Kingpin. The show picks up shortly after the events of the Hawkeye finale where Maya seemingly kills Wilson Fisk, but like Thanos, his return was inevitable. However, it appears Echo's thirst for violence is just getting started as Marvel's newest street-level anti-hero is calling for a major showdown.

Could Green Goblin Appear in a Potential ‘Echo’ Season 2?

This would undoubtedly be an epic clash, but there are some hoops to jump through to make it happen. First and foremost, there is no record of Norman Osborne existing in the MCU's Earth-616 (or Earth-199999 if you're Iman Vellani). Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin has only appeared in two live-action films ever, Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man and more recently in the 2021 multiversal maelstrom, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But, as the saying goes, "anything is possible in the multiverse." Dafoe's Green Goblin has visited the main MCU universe once before, so it's not impossible for it to happen again in a fight with Echo. However, a more likely scenario for a meet-up is in a future street-level crossover featuring other characters like Spider-Man and Daredevil. If Marvel keeps the future of Spider-Man a healthy mix of grounded stories and multiversal chaos, a face-off against Green Goblin and other villains from other universes for Echo, Spidey, Daredevil, and Punisher could line up nicely. At another point in the interview, Cox expressed a desire to see Maya Lopez return to New York with her family to claim vengeance on those who hurt them. She also mentioned it would be "a dream come true" to be in Daredevil Born: Again, which recently wrapped filming. Only time will tell if this is merely an innocent request, or paying back Charlie Cox's Daredevil's cameo in Echo Episode 1, "Chafa."

Like many of her Marvel co-heroes, Maya Lopez's future in the MCU is in limbo. It's unclear if and when Echo will appear again, but a potential confrontation against Green Goblin alongside other heroes would surely be riveting.

