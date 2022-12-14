There's some bad news for Marvel Studios' Disney+ series, Echo. The MCU show, set for release next year, will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, returning to play the role she took up in the original series Hawkeye last year. The series had originally been slated for a summer 2023 release, just after the second season of Loki when Marvel Studios announced their 2022 slate at Comic-Con.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Writers Panel podcast, Echo showrunner Marion Dayre stated that the show was to debut in about a year, putting it towards the end of 2023. The podcast's host, Ben Blacker expressed his shock at hearing the news, having thought it was within months of release saying, "This [the podcast] comes out in a week or two. When does Echo premiere?" Dayre answered, "That will be probably a year from when this comes out.”

Dayre also spoke frankly about the process of working with Marvel, particularly as a showrunner, and described the experience as something of a "crash course" in how to do things, saying:

"It was kind of a crash course, you know, because I came in as a Co EP and then changed… that changed a little bit, and so I didn’t start there at the ground level, but really like shifting and changing a process to work with deadlines. Like, 'Better Call Saul' very much uses a brick-by-brick process where we essentially break each episode three times. You do sort of a general overall break, and then we lay out some arcs, and then we go back in and brick by brick."

Echo has already finished shooting, so the reason for any delay would purely be speculation at this point. Fans were able to get a first look at this series earlier this year, at the D23 Convention in Anaheim, which took place in September. The series is a direct continuation of the events of Hawkeye, in which Maya/Echo - the first deaf character to lead a film or series for Marvel - returns to her hometown to re-examine her Native American roots, and reconnect with her family.

She will be joined by two Marvel stars. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil (his latest appearance following cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who appeared as an antagonist at the tail-end of Hawkeye. It was reported that Daredevil's plotline would involve him attempting to find a "former ally" who was said to be Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Despite the delay, you can see Alaqua Cox as Echo on Hawkeye, which is currently streaming on Disney+. The trailer for that is available below.