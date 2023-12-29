The Big Picture Echo, a Marvel series premiering on Disney+, introduces Maya Lopez as a unique hero with a different skill set.

Maya will face dangers from her past and confront a villain connected to her history, requiring her incredible abilities and strength.

The Kingpin of Crime, portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio, will make a comeback in Echo, seeking revenge on Maya for almost killing him in Hawkeye.

A new featurette for Echo has been released, a couple of weeks before the Marvel Cinematic Universe series premieres on both Disney+ and Hulu. The video teases the dangers Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will have to face in her return, after she was introduced during the events of Hawkeye. Cox's character has to be ready to face her past across five episodes full of action and violence, in a story unlike anything else that the MCU has seen before.

In the featurette, Sydney Freeland, one of the directors involved in the upcoming series, talks about how Maya is unique while existing in a world full of different heroes. Freeland reminds audiences of the fact that Maya is deaf, giving her a completely different skill set than the one used by Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to save the day. Besides her incredible abilities, Maya will need all of her strength to defeat the villain of her story, considering it'll be someone directly connected to her past.

During an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, Devery Jacobs, who voices Kahhori in the animated MCU series, What If...?, and who plays a different character in Echo, talked about her experience with learning American Sign Language for the show: "[F]or Echo, I had to learn American Sign Language. My character is a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults, and I get to work off the incredible and legendary Alaqua Cox. And so getting to work with her in Sign Language was something that I carried with a huge sense of responsibility, because I knew this is a bigger community than myself, and one that I had the privilege of being invited to, to play somebody who is in proximity to Deaf culture."

The Kingpin of Crime is Back

Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) was attacked by Maya during the final moments of Hawkeye, and the aftermath of their confrontation was left a mystery in the spinoff led by Jeremy Renner. The Kingpin of Crime will be back with a vengeance in Echo, as one of the most powerful criminals in New York City wants to go after the person who almost killed him the last time they met. The featurette shows brief glimpses of the dynamic that will be featured between the two characters once the miniseries premieres, with tensions rising between Fisk and Maya.

You can check out the new featurette from Echo below, before the miniseries premieres all of its episodes on both Disney+ and Hulu in the United States on January 9:

