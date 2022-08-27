Marvel Studios’ Echo has finished filming. The series’ titular actor Alaqua Cox took to Instagram to celebrate the wrap. The series began filming in April this year after the character was introduced in Disney+’s Hawkeye which followed MCU alum Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

In the series, Echo, a.k.a Maya Lopez, becomes a commander of Tracksuit Mafia, working alongside Wilson Fisk a.k.a Kingpin, after losing her father due to Ronin’s hunt for criminals during the blip. Her main motive is to avenge her father and finds that following Clint and Kate will lead her to Ronin. However, she eventually learns that it was Fisk who was responsible for her father’s death after Clint reveals that he’s the vigilante she is looking for. In her final moments in the series, viewers 'see' her shooting Fisk.

The new series will see Lopez facing her past and reconnecting with her Native American roots. She’ll also find the meaning of family and community in the hope to move forward. Echo seems to be expanding on the street-level heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to star the likes of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’onofrio’s Kingpin. The two characters are coming down from Marvel’s Netflix days. D’onofrio made his MCU debut in the Hawkeye series days before Cox made his in Spider-Man: Now Way Home. The series will certainly be anticipated by fans of Daredevil.

Image via Disney+

Echo is shaping up to be a notable inclusion to the MCU with a number of Native American actors added to the cast as well as for its representation of disabled folks. Along with Cox the series cast Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie directed the series.

While no release date has been set yet Echo is expected to drop sometime in 2023. Meanwhile, you can check the synopsis and our conversation with D'Onofrio about making a return as Kingpin below: