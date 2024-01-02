The Big Picture Maya and Daredevil are seen fighting each other in a sneak peek of Echo.

The fight scene showcases the impressive choreography and continuity of action.

Viewers will discover if Maya and Daredevil can work together or go their separate ways in the miniseries.

A few days before Echo premieres on both Disney+ and Hulu, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) were seen fighting each other, in a sneak peek of the show that aired on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. While the two heroes might have more in common than they realize, the confrontation appears to take place at an earlier point in their relationship, explaining why they're fighting each other instead of focusing on how to take down their common enemy. Fans of the Netflix series featuring Charlie Cox as the mysterious hero should be very excited about the footage.

The fight between Maya and Daredevil takes place inside a warehouse, with Alaqua Cox's hero trying to find a weapon to fight against the intruder. The choreography used to depict the fight is reminiscent of what was seen in Cox's Netflix series, with the fast-paced action taking place in long, continuous takes. While the team behind Echo could've used multiple quick cuts to set the pace for the fight, like other productions set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they opted to display the enormous amount of talent of the stunt performers featured in the upcoming miniseries.

Maya also attempts to use her prosthetic leg and distinctive fighting skills to her advantage, but the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is able to effortlessly leap over a fence to get to his target. Before the sneak peek comes to an end, the characters are revealed to be clashing in a warehouse behind a roller skating ring, with the aftermath of their confrontation left as a mystery. When the miniseries directed by Sydney Freeland premieres this month, viewers will find out if Maya and Daredevil are able to work together, or if the two heroes will go on separate ways while they look for justice.

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is Back

Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil in Echo, after the character was introduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox previously portrayed the role over the course of three seasons of the Netflix series, before making the jump to the franchise produced by Kevin Feige. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen is here to stay, with the character starring in Daredevil: Born Again after crossing paths with Maya Lopez. With Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) still on the loose, Maya and Daredevil have plenty of unfinished business in the upcoming miniseries that will lead the girl to confront her past.

Echo will premiere on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 9.