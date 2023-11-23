The Big Picture Marvel Spotlight is a new banner by Marvel Studios that will focus on character-driven stories separate from the larger MCU continuity.

A new look for the upcoming Marvel Spotlight series, Echo has been revealed. The title character, Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo (Alaqua Cox), is seen sitting on a motorcycle looking ready for a fight in the new image shared by Empire Magazine. Marvel Spotlight is a new banner that's being rolled out by Marvel Studios and will feature stories that are not prominently connected to or dependent on the larger MCU continuity. The banner will move away from big-budget explosions into more character-driven stories for select projects.

Echo is set to be the first project under the Marvel Spotlight banner, and with the positive reaction from the first trailer, it seems as though Marvel's heading toward the right track. The character Echo was first introduced in 2021's Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. In the series, Cox portrays Maya Lopez, the deaf daughter of the leader of The Tracksuit Mafia. Upon his death, Maya takes over his organization and acts as a foe against Hawkeye. However, she eventually learns that she was manipulated by her father's true killer to do his biding. After seemingly avenging her father's death, she leaves New York in search for something new. However, as she returns to her hometown in Echo, she will have to contend with demons from her past. The trailer reveals that Maya will be dealing with a lot of baggage as she goes up against a familiar face.

It will be interesting to see how Echo's story plays out away from the demands and high stakes of the typical Marvel Cinematic Universe adventures. Marvel Spotlight will allow the show to tell a more realistic and gritty story unaffected by the larger context of the galactic superheros like Captain Marvel, Thor, and The Guardians. Interestingly, the new banner is reminiscent of Netflix's former Marvel TV shows, like Daredevil and Luke Cage, that were canceled between 2018 and 2019.

Who Will Star in ‘Echo’ With Alaqua Cox?

Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his iconic role as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin. D'Onofrio first portrayed the comicbook villain in the Netflix Daredevil series. He was brought back once more for the Hawkeye show as the puppet master behind New York's mafia gangs. He took care of Maya after the death of her father, but once she learns of his betrayal, he's last seen being shot by her in anger at the end of the Hawkeye show. Now, comic book fans know one little bullet is not enough to take down the Kingpin, so it will be interesting to see these two interact in the upcoming Echo show, as the trailer shows them coming face-to-face.

Echo will also star Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Graham Greene (The Last of Us), and Charlie Cox who will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. Cox was set to get his own series to take place after the events of Echo. However, Marvel has scrapped those plans with the intent of going in a new direction for the character. But until then, audiences will have Echo, which is set to be directed by Indigenous filmmakers Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie, in order to honor and remain true to the actress' Native American heritage. This highlights the importance representation holds not just to the series, but to the character as well.

Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. See the new image below:

Image via Empire