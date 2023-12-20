The Big Picture Echo, the upcoming miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will focus on Maya Lopez confronting Wilson Fisk, the crime lord who betrayed her father and tried to kill her.

The story of Echo will be a more personal and character-driven narrative, separate from the larger events of the MCU.

With the Marvel Spotlight banner, Marvel Studios aims to create unique and diverse projects that cater to different audiences, allowing stories like Echo to target an older demographic.

A new image from Echo has been released by Entertainment Weekly, giving audiences a new look at the miniseries set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) can be seen talking with Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), the Kingpin of Crime, as tensions escalate between the characters after their climatic fight in Hawkeye. Since she was a young girl, Maya had to live with Fisk being a major part of her life, as he used to be friends with her father. But the upcoming story will deal with the vigilante confronting the crime lord about him betraying her father and trying to kill her when he had the chance.

Maya used to work for Fisk during the events of Hawkeye, but as soon as she realized how the Kingpin was responsible for the death of her father, she quickly turned against the villain. After Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop's (Hailee Steinfeld) adventure was over, it was announced that a spinoff focused on Maya was in development at Marvel Studios, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen hired as writers and executive producers. Echo provides Maya with an opportunity to take hold of her own narrative by chasing the man who wants to kill her as part of his evil plans.

In addition to Alaqua Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning from previous MCU projects, Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in Echo, after the character was introduced to the franchise in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The hero is also known for taking a stand against Wilson Fisk, and an alliance with Echo to take the villain down isn't out of the question. While the Kingping has ruined the lives of many people in the MCU, Maya's mission is very personal due to the criminal's connection to her family, and the fact that he's known her since she was a little girl. Hopefully, the hero can save herself and New York from the claws of the dangerous crime lord.

Introducing Marvel Spotlight

Close

Kevin Feige is constantly trying to keep the MCU fresh with new characters, concepts and projects that aim to be different from one another. Echo will be released under the Marvel Spotlight banner, meaning that the story will be mostly focused on the characters involved while staying a bit removed from the larger narrative told across the rest of the franchise. The banner could allow stories such as Echo and the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again to be aimed towards an older audience, in contrast to the family-friendly adventures the MCU is known for.

You can check out the new image from Echo below. The miniseries will be available for streaming on Disney+ in the United States on January 9:

Image via Entertainment Weekly