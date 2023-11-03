The Big Picture Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, will have a significant role in the Echo spinoff series.

Maya Lopez, aka Echo, is a former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia and will be confronted with her past in the streets of New York City.

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil in Echo, further connecting the Netflix series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of the most beloved characters from the Netflix iteration of Daredevil was the hero's nemesis himself, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). The Kingpin of Crime was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Hawkeye, where it was revealed that he had big plans for the future of New York City. The character is set to return in Echo, the spinoff centered around Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). And according to the series' director, Fisk is set to have a large presence in the story. During a recent interview that Collider participated in, Sydney Freeland, the filmmaker behind the show, talked about the Kingpin's role in Echo:

I will say very large. One of the core relationships in the entire series is the relationship between Kingpin and Maya. You’ll come to find out that he becomes a surrogate father to her. I’ll leave it at that.

A big reveal in Hawkeye was the fact that Maya and Wilson had a close relationship at one point, with the wanted criminal serving as an uncle for the young girl. Unfortunately, they drifted apart after Fisk betrayed her family, leaving her in the lonely position she finds herself in when she crosses paths with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). After a gruesome confrontation between Maya and Fisk, gunfire is heard around the streets of New York, leaving the fate of the Kingpin of Crime as a mystery. But the uncertainty is about to change.

A while after Echo was announced, it was revealed that the conflict between Maya and Fisk would continue, and a story featuring the Kingpin in such a role couldn't leave out the Man Without Fear. Charlie Cox is set to reprise his role as Daredevil in the spinoff, after the actor was introduced as the character in the MCU for the first time back when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters. Cox had previously played the role over the course of three seasons of the Netflix series.

Who is Echo, aka Maya Lopez?

Image via Disney+

Introduced to the franchise during the events of Hawkeye, Maya Lopez is a former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia, one of Fisk's smaller criminal groups. Since she has been established as a Deaf protagonist, Lopez relies on different ways to analyze the environment around, just like Daredevil does due to his visual impairment. While characters such as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) will be saved for the eventual premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, Echo will take audiences right into the middle of the brewing conflict on the streets of New York City.

Echo will hit Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Check out everything we know about the upcoming series here, and watch the new trailer below: