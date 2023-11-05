Marvel Spotlight has been unveiled as a new banner for which Marvel Studios will be launching select TV series and movies, beginning with the launch of Echo. The first trailer for the series was warmly received, as was the announcement that it would air on Hulu and would be rated TV-MA. The Spotlight banner has been created for shows that will exist within the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will focus on character and more gritty, realistic stories than those seen in the larger context of the cosmos-and-multiversal-spanning MCU.

Marvel Spotlight pays homage to the original anthology comic book series "Spotlight," debuting in 1971 and serving as the birthplace of iconic characters such as Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman. According to Brad Winterbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Marvel Spotlight offers a refreshing and more grounded departure from the grandiose storytelling found in many of today's Marvel blockbusters, bringing a "street level" feel back.

"Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," Winterbaum says. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

What Is 'Echo' About?

A spin-off from the excellent Hawkeye limited series, Alaqua Cox stars in the title role as Maya Lopez, whose time working for the notorious Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) has caught up with her, and she must face up to the consequences, as well as reckoning with the threat that Kingpin, on his own hunt for vengeance, will bring along with him. To move ahead, she must confront her history, rekindle her connection with her Native American heritage, and wholeheartedly embrace the values of family and community.

Alongside Cox and D'Onofrio, the series will also star Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Zahn McClarnon. Echo premieres on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Check out the trailer below: