The Big Picture Echo, the upcoming Disney+ series, will explore Maya Lopez's story as she faces the consequences of her actions and confronts her past, including her troubled relationship with Wilson Fisk.

The director of Echo, Sydney Freeland, appreciates the gritty tone of Netflix's Daredevil and aims to incorporate that same tone into the new series.

The release of Echo was delayed due to the recent strikes organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, but it is expected to premiere next year.

Disney+ is preparing for the eventual release of Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff centered around what Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will do after confronting Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) during the 2021 series. The new series will see D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox return to play the Marvel roles they made famous during their time working on Netflix's Daredevil series. During a recent interview that Collider participated in, Sydney Freeland, the director behind Echo, talked about how much she appreciates the Netflix show, and how she integrated its grit into Maya's story:

The story dictated our approach. Coming off Hawkeye, Maya is a villain, so tonally, we wanted to lean into that. I don’t know if I can say this, but I love the Netflix Daredevil. It’s great. We also very adamantly wanted to show that these people in our show bleed, they die, they get killed, and there are real consequences. It’s not the fate of the universe at stake because once you go that broad, you can lose sight a little bit. And so, that dictated the tone.

During the events of Hawkeye, Maya Lopez was introduced as commander of the Tracksuit Mafia, one of Wilson Fisk's criminal groups. It was later revealed that the Kingpin of Crime had actually been Maya's uncle while she was growing up, and that Daredevil's rival had betrayed her father. By the time Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) had been rescued by Maya after their gith against the Kingpin, the protagonist of the upcoming spinoff allegedly shot him, but the aftermath of the encounter was never shown on the screen.

With the upcoming release of Echo, the fight will continue, marking the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil before he headlines the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. At this point, it's clear that Kevin Feige wants the television series set in the criminal underworld of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to stay closely connected, following a diverse variety of heroes as they try to stop Wilson Fisk's empire before it even begins. Hopefully, Echo and Daredevil can be strong enough to stop the powerful villain from taking control of the Big Apple before it's too late.

When is 'Echo' Coming Out?

Image via Disney+

While it was originally scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this year, Echo had to be delayed as a direct consequence of the dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. Marvel Studios is currently thinking about a new way of approaching their television release schedule, and it remains to be seen how this will affect upcoming titles, including Agatha: Darkhold Diaries and Ironheart. But before more details about those shows can be revealed, Maya has to confront her past, when she goes up against the Kingpin once more in her own series.

Check out everything we know about the series here, ahead of the release on January 10 on Hulu and Disney+, and watch the new trailer below: