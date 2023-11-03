The Big Picture Marvel Studios' upcoming series Echo will premiere on January 10th and is the first Marvel show to receive a TV-MA rating, indicating graphic violence.

The series follows Maya Lopez, who goes after the powerful criminal Wilson Fisk to protect New York City. The emotional stakes are high as Maya confronts her past and tries to stop Fisk from gaining control.

Echo will feature the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, uniting two heroes against a major threat.

Marvel Studios has just announced that Echo will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10th, a first for the studio, which is also marking another significant milestone. With the announcement of the series' premiere date, it was also stated that the program received a TV-MA rating from the TV Parental Guidelines, becoming the first television series produced by Marvel Studios to get classified as such. While other television projects featuring Marvel superheroes, such as Daredevil and The Punisher, have shown explicit violence before, they were produced by Netflix, meaning this is an achievement solely for the storylines that have been produced under Disney.

It makes sense for the upcoming series to feature graphic violence, given how Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) will be going after one of the most powerful criminals in New York City. Her "uncle", Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) wants to take control over the city, and after confronting Maya regarding the truth about what he did to her father, the emotional stakes will be high for the vigilante. If Maya doesn't stop the Kingpin in time, the streets of New York will never be safe, as the criminal mastermind continues to expand his domain over the city's political landscape.

Maya won't be alone for the ride, as Fisk's biggest enemy will also return in the show to come. Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil, after portraying the character over the course of three seasons of the Netflix series. The character was integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and while he might have a different past from the one seen in the Netflix projects, he still brings the charming charisma audiences have come to know and love. Two heroes will join forces to battle one of the biggest threats that loom in the New York landscape, while Maya tries to resolve personal issues that torment her every day.

Are There Other TV-MA Rated MCU Series?

Image via Marvel Studios

Even if She-Hulk implied the fact that Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) explored her sex life in a positive way, it never showed anything explicit. And when the U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) murdered Flag Smashers in cold blood when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released, it was handled in a way that allowed the MCU to get away with its usual rating. For the first time, Echo will take the franchise into unknown territory, and it remains to be seen just how far the new show is willing to go.

Echo premieres on both Disney+ and Hulu on January 10. Watch the new trailer below: