The Big Picture Marvel's series Echo has been delayed to 2024, setting the tone for the rest of the year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calendar.

The push in release dates is likely due to the ongoing strikes and a pullback from Disney+.

Echo, with all episodes dropping at the same time, will be the first Marvel show to deviate from the weekly release model.

Marvel announced a shift in its lineup in an exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter and it's not looking great for Marvel fans. Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, we're starting to see a push in some of our favorite programming. Now, Marvel has released its update and the series Echo is kicking off the 2024 calendar. Originally, the series was set for the fall of 2023 and is now seeing a two-month delay.

While the news included a lot of delays in the Marvel calendar, the news that Echo was moved to 2024 is setting the tone for the rest of the year on the Marvel Cinematic Universe calendar as well. With both Loki season 2 and The Marvels coming out this year, it seems as if the push is due to the strikes as well as a pullback from Disney+ as a whole. Other than Loki, the only other show set to release now is What If...? Season 2 meaning that Echo is the start of 2024. And an interesting show to kick things off with as it is meant to have all episodes dropping at the same time, the first Marvel show to not opt for a weekly release model.

We first met the character Echo in Hawkeye played by Alaqua Cox and fans have since been awaiting her return to the character, tying her to the New York street level characters like Daredevil (played by Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio). Echo was introduced as an associate of Kingpin's, though this wasn't revealed until the end of the season.

The push on her release date isn't that surprising given the status of the strikes, and the difficulty that comes with promoting the show without its stars given how far out we were from its release at the start of the strikes. It will be interesting to see if these pushes in the release date calendar continue as the strike rages on.

Echo is now set to premiere in January 2024.