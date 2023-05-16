Looks like this holiday season will arrive with an extra dose of action, as Echo will officially premiere on Disney+ on November 29. But there's a catch to the upcoming launch, as the Hawkeye spin-off will release all of its episodes at once, becoming the first television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to premiere under a binge model. Other shows set in the franchise followed a weekly model for their stories, allowing audiences to digest every bit of their plots week after week, causing the projects to remain in the pop culture conversation for a couple of months.

But with the new strategy from the studio, it remains to be seen if people will still be talking about Echo by the time the new year arrives. Starring Alaqua Cox, the spin-off will follow the titular character after she was last seen during the events of Hawkeye. Throughout that project, it was teased that Maya Lopez had a special connection to the criminal underworld of New York City, only for it to be revealed that she was actually the "niece" of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). Having the Kingpin of Crime as a relative can certainly bring complications to your life, and Maya learned that the hard way.

After realizing that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) weren't her enemies, Echo decided to investigate what was actually going on with his uncle and his criminal affairs. The journey would lead to a confrontation between the two characters, and Maya would end up shooting Fisk when she was last seen in Hawkeye. With D'Onofrio returning in the upcoming spin-off, and the addition of Charlie Cox to the cast, it looks like the fight is far from over, putting Maya up against one of the most powerful and influential criminals in the entire Marvel Universe.

The Future of the MCU's Criminal Underworld

It remains to be seen what will happen when Maya confronts her uncle alongside Daredevil, but it looks like Kevin Feige already has a plan ready for the next chapter in the story. Premiering a few months after Echo, Daredevil: Born Again will follow Matt Murdock and the fallout of whatever happens to him in Maya's series. Even if Thor and Captain Marvel are pretty busy with the catastrophes that threaten the safety of space, there's still plenty of work to be done in the streets of New York City, in a corner of the MCU that promises action, emotion, and drama.

You can check out the official trailer for Hawkeye, where Echo first appeared, below: