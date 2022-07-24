Marvel Studios has come out in full force for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, bringing legions worth of superheroes to their super-sized Hall H presentation, teasing what fans can expect from the rest of Phase Four and the beginning of Phase Five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among those heroes is Echo, the Deaf amputee heroine played by superstar actress Alaqua Cox, whose solo series is approaching rapidly as the MCU continues to introduce more younger heroes. As part of a massive announcement of Phase Four and Five titles, it was revealed alongside a number of other release dates that Echo will premiere in the summer of 2023, alongside season two of Loki, which will also premiere next year.

Echo has been in development for a long while, with Maya Lopez having her own series greenlit before she even made her debut in last year’s Hawkeye. Normally, that would seem like a lot of confidence to place in one character, especially one played by an actress with no other acting credits to her name, but Maya was warmly welcomed by fans upon her introduction as a supporting character, in which she was determined to kill Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, before turning against the man who motivated her to do so in the first place, the infamous Kingpin, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio).

Production recently started on the Echo series in Atlanta, with a number of Native American stars set to lead the series alongside Alaqua Cox, including Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightning, and Zahn McClarnon, who returns as Maya’s father. D’Onofrio is also set to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, proving the Marvel rule that if you don’t see a body, a character may still be alive. Also joining the cast is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, returning to the MCU proper after a brief cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans are extremely excited about his return to the MCU, as not only is Daredevil a popular hero on his own, but also serves as an ally to Echo in a number of popular comics.

The series is a landmark Marvel production, not just for Native representation on film, but also for disability representation, with Alaqua Cox not only being a Deaf actress, but also an amputee – something Maya Lopez never was in the comics. She’s one of a number of younger heroes being introduced in Phase Four, part of a group that also includes Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

Echo has not yet announced a release date, but will premiere on Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, check out Marvel’s featurette on how Alaqua Cox became Maya Lopez: