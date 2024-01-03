The Big Picture Marvel's Spotlight banner kicks off with Echo which follows Maya Lopez as she confronts her past and seeks vengeance against Kingpin.

The new teaser promises action and blood in the upcoming Echo TV show.

Echo offers grounded storytelling that fans have been craving, with a TV-MA rating and the potential to introduce new viewers to the Marvel universe seamlessly.

The countdown to the first entry in Marvel’s Spotlight banner, Echo, has begun. In a week, Maya Lopez and Kingpin will begin their bloody drama that’ll kickstart the new year for MCU fans with a bang. After a very bleak year for the MCU, all eyes are on the upcoming series, which will follow Maya Lopez as she reconnects with her Native American roots as she runs from her past. A new teaser has been unveiled to hype the fans further, promising action and blood in the upcoming TV show.

The teaser sees Maya visiting her father's grave as we hear Kingpin comparing her to tigers who “move in silence to catch their prey.” The trailer then goes on to prepare fans for the tension-filled five-episode event as Maya is seen heading into a confrontation with Kingpin, not backing away from a gun pulled on her, and in a fight with the fan-favorite Daredevil. More importantly, as the preview ends, it is clear Maya has defied Kingpin as he yells, "what did you do?" It will be interesting to see how this all comes together when the series debuts on January 9.

The series will see Maya on a run from Wilson Fisk's organization after the events of Hawkeye, where the character was first introduced as the leader of the Tracksuit mafia. In Hawkeye, Maya hunts for Ronin thinking that he is responsible for her father’s death however, she soon realizes that it was Kingpin who was responsible. The upcoming series will see Maya return to her hometown in Oklahoma as she fights to avenge her father.

Expect Grounded Storytelling From ‘Echo’

Under the Marvel Spotlight banner, the series is going for a TV-MA rating and, so far, the teasers and marketing material establish the show as a very distinct Marvel entry. Furthermore, fans who haven’t seen the previous Disney+ series will also be able to follow the story seamlessly despite some familiar faces and some new characters. Perhaps, Echo can be the series that finally provides the street-level grounded storytelling that superhero fans crave.

Created by Marion Dayre, the series casts Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Zahn McClarnon returns as Maya’s father William, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits and Graham Greene as Skully along with Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

All episodes of Echo will premiere on January 9, with a primetime release slot at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Disney+ and Hulu. Follow the link to learn more about the series and check out the new teaser below:

Echo Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Release Date January 10, 2024 Cast Alaqua Cox , Chaske Spencer Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Studio Marvel Studios Streaming Service(s) Disney+

