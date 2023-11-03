The Big Picture Marvel Studios just dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Echo, featuring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf hero with ties to the New York underworld.

Marvel Studios just dropped the first trailer for their upcoming Disney+ series Echo. The show, which brings back Alaqua Cox in the title role, follows her character Maya Lopez—a deaf hero who is dealing with the baggage that comes from being the niece of the New York underworld's Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

D'Onofrio reprises the role of Fisk once more, having returned to it in 2021's Hawkeye, the series based around Jeremy Renner's archer and Avenger, which also introduced Cox's Lopez to a new audience. The trailer shows Maya and Kingpin facing off, while we're introduced to a host of new characters as well. Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning, with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon. To ensure the series will remain true to the heroine's Native American heritage, the series is being directed by Indigenous filmmakers Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie.

Is 'Echo' Linked to 'Daredevil'?

The street-level action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been underserved since the pinnacle of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, and the reintroduction of characters who can handle crime and threats on a local level will help in bringing the MCU "back down to Earth." Echo has been lined up to be the first in a series of shows that will bring Marvel's heroes and villains back to reality.

Originally meant to make its debut a few months after Echo, Daredevil: Born Again was set to continue the thrilling exploits of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and explore the aftermath of the events he experiences in Maya's story arc, the show was shockingly scrapped with plans ripped up and the reset button pushed. Despite this, given the links between the characters of Echo and Daredevil—plus the addition of Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk, the new romantic interest for Cox's Murdock—we can expect more fun crossover on a more lighthearted scale than we've come to expect from Marvel's all-or-nothing multiversal existential threats.

Echo is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 10, 2024, and in a special twist, the series will become the first Marvel show to be released in its entirety, allowing for binge-watching galore. The episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. Check out the long-awaited first trailer for Echo, and see Maya Lopez back in action once more.