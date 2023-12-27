The Big Picture Marvel's upcoming series Echo promises a fresh take on the MCU with its TV-MA rating and gritty, realistic storytelling.

A new teaser featuring Kingpin hints at a confrontation between him and Maya, unraveling the larger theme of the show.

Echo continues Maya's storyline from the Hawkeye series, exploring her journey of self-discovery and Native American heritage while setting the stage for the arrival of Daredevil.

Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Echo has numerous elements that we haven’t seen in the MCU as yet. It has a TV-MA rating, the trailers are some of the franchise's goriest, and the series is the first to kick-start the Marvel Spotlight banner which focuses on more gritty, realistic stories and characters. As the countdown begins for the series, the creators are teasing fans with constant new looks.

A new teaser highlighting Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) has been released, sporting an eyepatch over the scar that Maya gave him at the end of the Hawkeye series. We see him confronting Maya saying, “You and I – We’re the same. So who’s the monster,” which also elaborates on the larger theme of the show.

‘Echo’ will Continue the Threads from ‘Hawkeye’ Series

Close

Maya Lopez aka Echo was first introduced in the Hawkeye series. She goes behind Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) thinking he was responsible for her father’s death, who ran the Tracksuit mafia, however, she soon realizes it was her uncle Kingpin who did it and turns against him. Echo will continue the storyline as we see Maya in her native environment still planning to go behind Kingpin.

The series focuses on Maya coming face to face with her past, reconnecting with her Native American roots, and embracing her family and community. Under the Spotlight banner, the series will focus on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity, making it easier for fans to follow the series even if they haven’t seen the recent MCU entries. The previously released marketing material has made it clear that series will not pull its punches and will also see Daredevil on the small screen before he arrives in his standalone series.

The series cast Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo, Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, Zahn McClarnon returns as Maya’s father William, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits and Graham Greene as Skully along with D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The series is created by Marion Dayre, and has a lot to offer to fans who’ve been looking forward to better stories from the Marvel universe.

Echo will premiere on January 9, with a primetime release slot at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET on Disney+ and Hulu. You can know more about the series by following this link and check out the new teaser below.

Echo Streaming exclusively on Disney, the origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

Watch on Disney+