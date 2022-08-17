Netflix’s new offering, Echoes, will see Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer getting roped into a dark and dangerous story. The Australian miniseries follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina Dimitri, who swap their lives and end up with a double life, only to find out that their secret scheme has deadly outcomes. Things get out of hand when one of them goes missing.

Echoes comes from Australian director, producer, and writer Vanessa Gazy, who is best known for creating the 2021 series, Eden. Gazy serves as the showrunner on the Netflix miniseries, along with 13 Reasons Why’s Brian Yorkey, Runaways’ Quinton Peeples, and Imogen Banks. You might expect that this new series is also going to follow one of those classic tropes of twin-swapping. But Echoes takes a more mysterious and twisted spin, with a psychological thriller angle to the story, a lot similar to shows like True Detective and The Sinner, which you will find out soon. If you are a fan of murder mysteries and psychological thrillers, Echoes looks like just what you would want to catch up on.

So, before the series hits the streaming network this August, check out our complete guide on the trailer, release date, plot, cast and characters, and everything else that we know so far about Echoes.

When Is Echoes Premiering?

Echoes premieres on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

How Many Episodes Are There in Echoes?

Echoes is billed as a limited series/miniseries with seven episodes, with each episode running for an hour, as per the latest news. All episodes will stream together on the day of the release, i.e. on August 19, 2022.

Watch the Echoes Trailer

Netflix released the trailer of Echoes on July 26, 2022, and in less than a two-minute clip, it wraps up the plot. The trailer features Monaghan as the twins, Leni and Gina, who seem to have an arrangement with each other and their devilish scheme falls apart when Leni goes missing. The shadowy plot gets more complex with discoveries of dead bodies, including that of a horse, followed by threatening messages that Gina receives.

The overall feel of the series seems quite eerie and intense, very much like Monaghan’s earlier thriller series, True Detective. The ominous music and gloomy backdrop set the perfect tone for the mystery that forms the premise. Based on the trailer, it’s clear that fans are going to be in for a suspenseful mystery thriller, which, although a little slow-burn, would be quite gripping. There are a few chilling moments as well and the story could graduate from a murder mystery to an unnerving horror in a matter of minutes.

We are also introduced to the other leading characters, like Bomer’s Jack Beck, Leni’s husband who takes it on himself to find his missing wife with the help of the local sheriff and other authorities. The actors also look poised to deliver a chilling performance, as it’s clear from the trailer. Both Bomer and Monaghan have given us a taste of their horror-thriller performances earlier in the American Horror Story series and Every Breath You Take, respectively. So we're hoping their roles in Echoes are going to be equally brilliant.

Who Is in the Cast of Echoes?

The Path’s Michelle Monaghan and White Collar’s Matt Bomer headline the cast of this psychological drama mystery with Karen Robinson, Daniel Sunjata, Celia Weston, and Michael O'Neill in other key roles. Jonathan Tucker, Rosanny Zayas, Gable Swanlund, and Ali Stroker, are also part of the ensemble cast.

Michelle Monaghan stars as the twin sisters, Leni and Gina, with Matt Bomer as Jack Beck, Leni’s husband. Daniel Sunjata stars as Charlie Davenport, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O'Neill as Victor McCleary, Celia Weston as Georgia Tyler, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda "Mattie" Beck, and Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James.

In other recurring roles, there’s Tyner Rushing as Maria McCleary, Madison Abbott as a Young Leni, Victoria Abbott as a Young Gina, Alise Willis as Meg, Maddie Nichols as Natasha, Lucy Hammond as a Young Claudia, and Onye Eme-Akwari as Beau McMillan, among others.

When and Where Was Echoes Filmed?

The filming for Echoes started in August 2021. Production took place in Wilmington, North Carolina.

What Is the Story of Echoes About?

Echoes follows two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina with a dangerous secret. They have swapped their lives since they were kids and ended up leading double lives as adults. It’s like the perfect trick, which probably started out as simple fun when they were children, but they never got caught and so no one has ever found out. Their plans, however, have never caused a problem in their lives, and their charades kept everyone else in the dark, even their husbands. It has all been working well for them so far until Leni goes missing. This is where things get all awry and Gina’s life gets thrown into a tailspin.

The secret they never shared with anyone else appears to have gotten out of the bag and out of hand when Gina receives strange and very threatening messages. She soon starts digging deeper into her sister’s disappearance, which could possibly be murder. Her life becomes chaotic and disturbing, and the more she tries to discover, the more unsettling it gets.

With dead bodies, dead animals, and suspicious people, all hell breaks loose for Gina, and questions keep piling up. Did Leni run away, or did she get killed? Or is Leni seeking some kind of revenge on Gina? Who else knows about their secret, and what are they going to do to Gina? And what is Gina ready to do to keep her lifelong secret from being uncovered? You'll know all the answers to those questions once you catch the Netflix miniseries on August 19.