Last year, Netflix announced their limited series Echoes, a psychological thriller led by Michelle Monaghan. The seven-episode series follows a set of twins who become entangled in a mystery. Ahead of the premiere next month, Netflix has released the official trailer.

In just a few seconds, the trailer uses its soundtrack and lighting to establish an eerie tone that remains throughout the trailer's entirety. It begins with the twins, Leni and Gina (both played by Monaghan), wishing each other happy birthday as they give each other knowing looks. Soon, Leni goes missing. The local authorities get involved, and the running theory is that Leni's been taken. When the police find a dead horse, it's mirrored by a living one spattered with human blood. Leni's, perhaps? Gina gets pulled further into the mystery, receiving ominous messages and other notes revealing that she and Leni weren't the only two privy to their dual lives.

As the trailer continues, the stakes further increase. More evidence becomes available, hinting that Leni may be dead. However, despite the trail left behind by those responsible for Leni's disappearance, only more questions are raised. The trailer reaches a fiery and explosive conclusion and draws viewers in different directions about the mystery at hand. It ends with flashes of the sisters at different ages, with a voiceover from Gina saying, "You've gotta fix this, Leni. What have you done?"

Image via Netflix

Based on the trailer, thriller fans are in for a suspenseful treat with this new series. It teases a mystery that will keep viewers on their toes as they follow along with Gina trying to find her sister. Monaghan, who is no stranger to horror, returns to the genre and already offers up a chilling dual performance as she pulls double duty to play both twins. Visually, the trailer sets up a series that creates a sense of underlying dread in its daytime scenes, and an unnerving sense that someone is watching in its darker scenes.

Alongside Monaghan, the show stars Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker, and Ali Stroker. The series was created, written, and executive produced by Vanessa Gazy. Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peoples (Runaways) serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Echoes premieres on Netflix on August 19. Check out the trailer below and official synopsis below: