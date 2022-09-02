Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series Echoes.

On Netflix’s Echoes, identical twin sisters Leni and Gina (both played by Michelle Monaghan) have a big secret: They’ve been switching places throughout their entire lives, swapping lives whenever they needed an escape… or something else, in some cases. In small-town Mount Echo, Virginia, everyone is familiar with the twins and their history — Leni is married to family man Jack Beck (Matt Bomer), while Gina has left town after her troubled youth and settled down in California with her therapist-turned-husband Charlie (Daniel Sunjata).

When the series begins, Gina is living her best life in California, but is suddenly unable to get in touch with her sister Leni. After leaving several voicemails and finding no new updates on their private website (where they share the intimate details of their lives), Gina is only further bewildered to discover that Leni has gone missing. So, Gina scrambles home for seemingly the first time in a while, which is no surprise given the treatment she receives once she arrives, and suddenly the pieces of the perfect life begin to fall apart. We discover that Gina, the twin we’ve been keeping up with, is actually the real Leni, and the women switch places every year on their birthday, which further complicates things. But, the biggest surprise is that the real Gina voluntarily left and has given Leni an ultimatum to choose one of the two lives to stick with forever.

Image via Netflix

In the first half of the season, we are with Leni and sympathize (well, as much as any person could) with the situation that Gina has gotten her wrapped up into. With how everyone refers to Gina, essentially saying she’s the “bad” twin and unwelcome in Mount Echo, it’s easy to fall into Leni’s narrative to understand how wronged she feels by Gina’s actions. Gina is trying to blackmail Leni, putting her in a terrible position, abandoning her to clean up the mess that they’ve both gotten themselves into. All the while, the police are breathing down Leni’s neck. Sheriff Floss (Karen Robinson) knows something isn’t right with these women, and we’re learning disturbing facts about Gina. For instance, the grudge their sister Claudia (Ali Stroker) holds against Gina is because Gina pushed Claudia and caused the injury that led to Claudia’s paralysis. Or, the church fire that the girls were involved in where a man died, which the town believes Gina and her teenage boyfriend Dylan James (Jonathan Tucker) are responsible for. In short, the message of the first couple of episodes can be summed up as follows: Gina is a villain who has always made bad choices, leaving Leni hurt and unfairly cleaning up her messes. But, is it true?

When Gina rears her head again in Mount Echo, she taunts Leni as she tries to get her to finally stop with this ridiculous plan of swapping places every year, which she feels Leni has consistently manipulated her into doing. Gina is ready to move on with her life and be someone else, making plans to get new identities and run away with her first love, who she’s rekindled the flame with over the last year while living Leni’s life. It seems Gina really does live up to her unkind reputation, but once we start to see things from her perspective, her claims about Leni aren’t so farfetched. Little by little, we learn about how wronged Gina has been throughout her life.

Image via Netflix

As the secret of the switches comes out, it’s revealed that Leni, posing as Gina, was the one who pushed Claudia and caused her injury. It’s revealed that Leni, jealous of Gina’s love for Dylan, started the fire and knowingly killed a man. Additionally, it was Leni’s idea to begin switching their lives as adults when she suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Mattie, convincing Gina it would help her heal emotionally from the pain of her miscarriage. Every time, Leni used Gina’s fears and insecurities to manipulate her into doing what Leni believed was best, which always hurt Gina and made people think less of her. (And, while this particular detail is never addressed by the show, can we talk about how wrong it is that Gina’s much older therapist began pursuing her?) “Bad” Gina only existed as Leni’s scapegoat for all of her terrible actions, leaving Gina isolated with only Leni to rely on and unsure of what to do with her life. While Gina’s current actions in Mount Echo originally seem to be an unfair attack on her sister, it becomes much more than that.

Though neither sister is perfect, and both have done terrible things, it’s far easier to side with Gina after the truth about Leni comes out, especially after Dylan is murdered by Leni. However, this just makes the conclusion of the season even more frustrating. After falling off the cliff into the water to finally escape Leni, not caring whether she lived or died, Gina is nowhere to be seen in Mount Echo. And, despite their actions being revealed to the police and the town, Leni cannot be charged with anything because Floss cannot prove beyond any reasonable doubt whether it was Leni or Gina who did those terrible things. Therefore, Leni gets away with everything, even though we know she did those things. The only true consequences Leni faces are her marriage with Jack ending, since he didn’t know about the switches like Charlie did, and Jack vowing to keep Mattie away from her. Given how easily she abandoned both of them to go to California every other year, does that really qualify as a consequence though?

Image via Netflix

All in all, the Echoes ending is disappointing and feels inconclusive on too many levels. Leni's life in Mount Echo may be over, but that gives her an easy escape to continue on, free despite every terrible thing she’s done. Leni doesn’t have to face the harsh reality of her actions, not even taking a moment to care about those she’s hurt. She also doesn’t seem bothered by the fact that she won’t return home or see her daughter ever again. In fact, it seems like Leni is left with everything she ever wanted. She gets a chance at a new life. But, after everything Leni did, does she really deserve to be rewarded?

Gina, on the other hand, doesn’t resurface… until the final moments of the season finale. After a time jump, Charlie has written a book about Leni and Gina, giving him a surge of fame. At a book signing, one of the twins, with accessories to somewhat mask her appearance, is in the crowd. Afterward, one of the twins is talking with Charlie at his home, but he doesn’t know whether it’s Leni or Gina, and she’s not spilling the truth. Even though the showrunner Brian Yorkey and star Monaghan have confirmed in a post-season interview with The Wrap that Gina survived and is the sister at the book signing (but not at the house), it’s rather lackluster to not actually see Gina escape her abusive sister after so many years and living her best life. Gina’s presence at the book signing doesn’t make much sense either, as she seemed completely done with Charlie after learning that Charlie knew about Gina and Leni switching and had fallen in love with both sisters.

Reuniting with Dylan only strengthened that separation, even though she lost him again for good. Gina deserved a better ending as a victim herself, while Leni should have faced the music for the pain she had caused.

Echoes is now streaming on Netflix.