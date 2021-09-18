The Muppets Twitter account has recently revealed a first look poster of late veteran actor Ed Asner, who is set to make his final on-screen appearance via a cameo in the upcoming original Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering on Disney+ October 8.

Although the post confirms that the special will see many guest star cameos ”to be revealed soon,” this one sure pulls on the heart and is easily the most exciting. Asner recently passed away in late August and was a “great friend of the Muppets.” While the post is unclear whether the actor will be portrayed as himself or otherwise, simply having The Mary Tyler Moore Show actor back on screen in any capacity will be a definite treat for fans.

Asner is an Emmy award-winning actor most prominently known for playing Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and soon after his spin-off Lou Grant series. He is also seen in films such as 2009s Pixar's Up, where he played Carl Fredricksen, and portrayed Santa Clause in 2003s Elf. The actor has racked up an impressive resume and become one of T.V and film's biggest names. He will also make other posthumous guest appearances later this year in projects such as the Premise, Scarlett, Awaken, The Last Saturday Night, A Fargo Christmas Story, and Back Home Again, as well as upcoming documentaries The Gettysburg Address, Sills and Stu's Show, and Corsi: The World's First Supermodel.

Muppets Haunted Mansion is inspired by the four iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions located worldwide at various Disney Parks. The special will see Gonzo taking on a daring task by spending a single night in the spookiest place on earth, Haunted Mansion. The mansion will hold many hidden easter eggs and “Muppet-ized” sets and props to help viewers immerse in the storytelling experience. This also marks The Muppet's first Halloween special including original musical numbers. Other celebrity confirmed cameos include Craig Robinson, Justine Machado, Yvette Nichole Brown, Darren Criss, Danny Trejo, and many more.

Although Muppets Haunted Mansion will undoubtedly see a star-studded cast along with many celebrity cameos, Asner is likely the most exciting, and the special indeed makes for a fitting setting for fans to see him again. Be sure to catch Muppets Haunted Mansion premiering on Disney+ on October 8, and keep up with Collider for any more details on the project. Check out the official Twitter post below.

https://twitter.com/TheMuppets/status/1437921612448337921

