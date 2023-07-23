The Big Picture Ed Asner holds the record for the most Emmys won by a performer, with seven awards.

Asner showcased his talent in both comedy and drama throughout his career, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Roots.

Asner's portrayal of Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant earned him three Emmys for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy and two Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

If there's one thing the entertainment industry knows how to do well, it's handing out awards. Over the years, Hollywood has successfully turned certain branches of the industry into an internalized competition with recognizable statues waiting at the finish line. And what has gone from intimate ballroom setting ceremonies now takes up its own individual prime-time TV event for all the world to see. One of the most prestigious of these awards has to be the Primetime Emmys, which were first presented to professionals back in 1949. These iconic trophies are of course given to the most outstanding artists in the television sector.

Just like any award category, whether it's for the entertainment industry, sports, or any type of achievement, there are always records to be observed and broken. The same goes for the Emmy Awards, as the longer an actor (or any job that falls into one of the categories) stays in the industry, the chances of more awards increase exponentially. That is, of course, as long as they aren't a victim of an Emmy snub. As per how it goes for the majority of award ceremonies stemming from the entertainment industry, the category of outstanding acting seems to be the most prestigious one. And there is one well-known actor who, at this point, still holds the record for the most Emmys won by a performer. And that person is the late, great Ed Asner.

RELATED: The Mary Tyler Moore Show Ending Explained: It's a Long Way To Tipperary

If there was one major difference to point out about Ed Asner's acting career, it would be that the man proved to be equally talented with comedy as he was with drama. The Kansas City native, who was born in 1929, began his path towards Hollywood after serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. At first, live theater was his main focus before finally making it to TV screens in the early 1970s. Passing away in 2021, many will not only remember Asner for his talented acting ability but also for his passionate focus on humanitarian injustices as he would use his public platform as a way to make a positive impact on society.

Ed Asner Fondly Remembered for 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

Image via CBS

Of course, probably the most well-known role that Asner took on was from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which first aired in 1970 (and is now the topic of a new documentary), reaching an impressive seven seasons by 1977. Without a doubt, Mary Tyler Moore got the main focus of the show as she played Mary Richards, a strong, independent professional broadcaster (especially for that time/era), who impressively navigates her career through a mostly male-dominated profession. For fans at home, women had an entertaining icon to not only laugh at but also admire, while plenty of men adored her. This is what made it so impressive for Asner to shine on his own in the shadow of such a powerhouse performer.

Asner portrayed Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, a gruff and powerful boss who calls the shots in the newsroom. However, what Asner brought to this role was a level of relatable warmth to enhance the humor that made his character so enjoyable to watch. Fans of the show surely point to the relationship Asner's character had with Moore, as their odd couple interactions brought a sense of authenticity and realism to this comedy. The role over these years brought in three separate Emmys for "Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Comedy" for 1971, 1972, and 1975.

Asner Won Another Emmy For a 1976 Miniseries

Image via ABC

Toward the end of Asner's stint on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, he popped up on a miniseries in 1976 titled Rich Man, Poor Man. It was based on a novel written by Erwin Shaw of the same name, and focused on a storyline which zeroed in on the Jordache brothers, played by Nick Nolte and Peter Strauss. The miniseries spanned over two generations for these main characters as viewers watched the family push through major events such as World War II and the Vietnam War while pursuing their American dream. The series ran for 12 episodes, pulling in fan and critical praise.

In Rich Man, Poor Man, Asner portrayed Axel Jordache, the head of the family. His performance was emotional and mesmerizing, proving to viewers that his talent ranged from one side of the acting spectrum to the other. For this portrayal, Asner scooped up an Emmy in 1976 for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Series," adding to his growing collection. At this point, it was clear that the talented Asner could put forth a solid performance no matter what the material or surrounding cast. That's why it wasn't too much of a surprise that he had more golden statues to come in his future.

Asner Leans Heavily Toward Drama

Image via ABC

In 1977, the groundbreaking television miniseries Roots was released, based on a novel written by Alex Haley just one year prior. The series focused on an African man named Kunta Kinte (LaVar Burton) who was stolen from his home and sold into slavery, eventually ending up in America. Viewers at home witnessed a powerful story spanning through many generations of the main character, exposing horrific brutalities and injustices that an African-American family could go through in the early years of this country. The miniseries scored a mountain of Emmy nominations, one of them being awarded to Asner for his part in the show.

In Roots, directed by the late Marvin J. Chomsky, Asner played the character of Captain Thomas Davies, another more-than-impressive performance achievement by the actor who, by this point, had already established his place in the small club of elite Hollywood stars. Asner's character was the leader of the slave ship, Lord Ligonier, which took Kunta Kinte to colonial America after being stolen from his home country. Asner's performance, which gave the character a complicated persona, seeming to have internal battles with what he was doing for a living, earned Asner an Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Series.

The dramatic TV series Lou Grant was groundbreaking in a sense that it was a spinoff show from a sitcom. This genre-crossover was as rare as it is today, with this go-around being a whole new viewpoint/take on the high-paced happenings of a well-known newsroom. And it gave writers an opportunity to explore, at the time, current events as well as the moral/ethical boundaries journalists face when reporting on sensitive topics such as political corruption. An excellent cast and group of writers helped this series run from 1978 to 1982, with a familiar face starring throughout.

Asner reprized his role as the title character Lou Grant, putting forth a new side to his original comedic performance. As the head of the fictional Los Angeles Tribune daily newspaper (a new spot after being let go from the original publication in The Mary Tyler Moore Show), Asner's portrayal morphed from comedy to drama flawlessly as if now that years have passed, it's really time to get down to business. The character can be linked to the attitude of the man Asner voiced in the Pixar film, Up. The performance earned Asner five Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series," in which he pulled in two victories.

It's no doubt that Ed Asner was an extraordinarily talented actor. Jumping from comedy to drama, the legendary performer proved that there were no parts he couldn't handle, and his record-breaking seven Primetime Emmy Awards don't even properly present the type of career he had. In a time when hit TV series were few and far between compared to today's standards, Asner was a constant when it came to award-winning performances. It remains to be seen if his Emmy record will ever be broken, but even if it is, it will not tarnish his fantastic career.