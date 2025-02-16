Cartoon Network, in its prime, was the king of animated programming. Whether it be Dexter's Lab, Teen Titans, Courage the Cowardly Dog, or Johnny Bravo, everyone had their favorite CN show growing up. However, one of the riskier shows the network ever made was Ed, Edd n’ Eddy. The series lasted for almost a decade, from 1999 to 2008. Since then, the complete series has been immortalized on DVD. However, now Ed, Edd n’ Eddy fans are getting treated to their first Funko Pop set.

There are four characters in Funko's first Ed, Edd n' Eddy wave. This, of course, includes our title trio of Eds with their distinct personalities on full display. The leader of the group, Eddy, has a devilish smile on his face as he's already planning their next scheme while Edd, also known on the show as “Double D,” is holding up a magnifying glass. He was always the smarter/rational one. Ed, on the other hand, was the lovable idiot. This can be seen in his chill and simplistic facial expression. His figure also has a Chase variant of Ed’s wild side with a mean grin showing his teeth and crazed eyes.

The final figure in the wave is Ed’s younger sister, Sarah. Like her angry Funko Pop would tell you, she has a short fuse and takes no nonsense. This particular Pop will be a Funko Shop exclusive. It will be interesting to see if Funko will make more characters in the future. Ed, Edd n' Eddy aren't short of them. From the dreaded Kanker Sisters, Plank, Jimmy, Rolf, and Kevin, they have endless possibilities for merchandise.

What Is ‘Ed, Edd and Eddy’ About?

Ed, Edd n' Eddy, like the Peanuts and Archie Comics before them, followed the day-to-day lives of kids in a local neighborhood. This trio of Eds are always getting into trouble and nobody really likes them. They live off Jawbreakers and the thrill of trying to scam people, but even though they're a bit misguided and don't know how to handle themselves around girls, their hearts always seem to end up in the right place. Lasting six seasons, a few holiday specials, and a TV movie, Ed, Edd n' Eddy is one of Cartoon Network’s longest-running programs. It was one of the defining shows for people who grew up in the 2000s, despite their parents' best efforts. Its slightly edgier tone and muted color palette give it a distinct look in CN's stacked lineup. That's why, over 25 years later, it’s great that companies like Funko are still showing Ed, Edd n' Eddy some love.

Where Can You Currently Stream ‘Ed, Edd n' Eddy’?

The complete series of Ed, Edd n' Eddy can currently be rented and purchased on Paid VOD services like Fandango at Home. Before you re-enter the cul-de-sac, you can pre-order your Ed, Edd n' Eddy Pops on Funko's website.