Imagine walking into a home and finding a woman decapitated and hanging from her ankles. Now imagine stumbling upon chairs and lampshades upholstered with human skin. That is the grisly reality that Plainfield Police found when they entered Ed Gein's house in November 1957. Ed Gein, also known as the "Butcher of Plainfield," is one of the most notorious serial killers in history. While only confessing to murdering two women, Gein also had a penchant for raiding grave sites and stealing body parts.

RELATED: 7 Best Serial Killer Movies That Are Based On A True Story

Police found as many as 40 body parts inside his home, but he claimed those were all stolen from graves during many acts of necrophilia and grave robbing. With these body parts, Gein made lampshades, chair upholstery, a makeshift trash can, masks made from faces, a belt of nipples, lips as a window shade drawstring, and a corset made of a female torso. Gein admitted to authorities that he robbed grave sites and made all of these items because of his obsession with his mother and his desire to create a woman suit, so he could become his mother. Once caught, he pled not guilty by way of insanity and was institutionalized for 10 years before he was deemed fit to stand trial. During that trial, he was only convicted of one murder, the second not being tried because he was deemed clinically insane and was sentenced to life in a mental hospital. Ed Gein died of cancer and respiratory illness in the Mendota Mental Health Institute in 1984. With so many gruesome and out of this world crimes that he committed, it's no surprise that horror movies used Gein as their murderous muse. Let's take a look at a few that did.

Psycho

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho (1960) takes Gein's motherly obsession to the big screen. Psycho was originally a book written by Robert Bloch in the late 1950s, and he lived just a few towns over from Plainfield where Gein lived and killed. While the novel wasn't originally based on him, before publishing, Bloch wrote some lines that could be references to the Gein case. Hitchcock then took the story and made the mom-obsessed Norman Bates look more and more like Ed Gein, especially the parts about dressing up like his mother and keeping body parts.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The 1974 horror classic took Gein's obsession with skin and making things out of skin to a whole other level with the creation of the Leatherface character. Co-writer Kim Henkel said he was inspired by Gein and another serial killer, Elmer Wayne Henley, when creating the chainsaw wielding maniac. We also see furniture made from body parts and a nod to the motherly-obsessed by keeping the corpse of the matriarch in the house.

The Silence of the Lambs

There are two direct nods to Gein within the horror staple The Silence Of The Lambs from 1991. Buffalo Bill, while inspired by a concoction of serial killers, mainly uses inspiration from Gein in the way of skinning women he murders and then proceeds to wear their skin and hair. We also see a scene in which Hannibal Lecter wears the face of one of his victims to escape.

Three On A Meathook

Directed by William Girdler in 1972, this movie shows the demise of four women who stumble upon an old farmhouse where a father and son duo wreak havoc. Just like when the police found the body of a woman decapitated and hanging from her ankles on a meathook, that's what we see happen to the victims in this movie, as well as a nod to the son being obsessed with his dead mother.

Deranged

This 1974 film feels a little bit more like a direct tie to Gein rather than just drawing inspiration from. Deranged is about a Midwestern farmer whose mother passes away. Unable to cope with the loss, he keeps his mother's corpse in the home and starts robbing graves for corpses to keep his mother company. Eventually, we see the man start to murder and skin his victims, making masks out of their faces.

Ed Gein (In The Light Of The Moon)

This 2000 film is a straight-on homage to Ed Gein, chronicling his murders and what he did with the bodies. The film does show him to cannibalize the bodies he stole, which was never confirmed but was also never denied by Gein. Steve Railsback did extensive research, including reading five different books on Gein, to really nail the role and bring the serial killer to life.

House of 1000 Corpses/ The Devil's Rejects

Image via Lionsgate Films

Rob Zombie's 2003 film House Of 1000 Corpses showcases a few direct inspirations. Captain Spaulding's Murder Ride to educate those on gruesome serial killers features Ed Gein receiving his own exhibit. Additionally, the character of Otis B. Driftwood is a murderous villain who wears the skins of his victims. In 2005, Zombie released The Devil's Rejects, continuing the story of the family from House Of 1000 Corpses where we see Otis B. Driftwood continue to wear the skin of his victims.

American Horror Story: Asylum

Season 2 of AHS features the murderer Bloody Face. Bloody Face is eventually revealed to be Dr. Oliver Thredson and there are some parallels between Gein and Thredson. One scene shows Thredson turning on a lamp after kidnapping Lana Winters. That lamp is made out of human skin, just like Gein made. There are also some parallels to the motherly obsession when Thredson continues to hold Winters captive and try and torture her into becoming a maternal figure for him.

Art imitates reality, and horror movies often imitate serial killers. Ed Gein will go down as one of the most infamous serial killers in history and to this day still influences many of our favorite and most beloved horror films.