Ed Harris is the kind of actor who might sometimes get taken for granted, given he’s so dependable and often placed in supporting roles, but actually taking a step back and looking at how much he’s been in proves quite astounding. He’s worked steadily since the beginning of the 1980s, with noteworthy early roles in George A. Romero films like Knightriders (1981) and Creepshow (1982).

The following aims to highlight some of the very best films Harris has appeared in, with a focus on movies that gave him a leading or substantial supporting role (sorry, Top Gun: Maverick and Gravity). That also means no TV shows, though he perhaps should get an honorable mention for Westworld, making an impression as one of the most memorable characters on that show, the Man in Black.

10 'The Abyss' (1989)

Director: James Cameron

The Abyss might not be the greatest film James Cameron ever made, but it sure is the director’s wettest. Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water show Cameron’s love of water, sure, but The Abyss is on another level, traveling deep into the ocean and staying down there for most of the film’s runtime, leading to mystery, suspense, and an experience best avoided by those who fear tight spaces and the dark.

It's also a film that gives Ed Harris a somewhat rare leading role, and he’s reliably intense and committed, though also notably had a difficult time making the film (as did just about everyone). It’s not quite on the same level as some of Cameron’s masterpieces, but The Abyss still works and does manage to impress from a technical perspective, even when watched today.

The Abyss Release Date August 9, 1989 Director James Cameron Cast Ed Harris , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Michael Biehn , Leo Burmester , Todd Graff , John Bedford Lloyd Runtime 140 minutes

9 'The Rock' (1996)

Director: Michael Bay

Just one year after directing the first Bad Boys movie, Michael Bay made perhaps his greatest film to date: The Rock. Ed Harris plays the main antagonist, a rogue general who takes over Alcatraz Island and threatens to launch chemical weapons if his demands aren’t met, with it falling on Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery’s characters to ultimately thwart his plan.

Connery kind of steals the show, both because he’s Sean Connery and because his character’s an ex-spy famous for previously breaking out of Alcatraz, finding himself now forced to “break in.” But Cage and Harris are also very good in their roles, and The Rock is also exceedingly entertaining, owing to its high-concept premise and the fact that Bay directs with all the bombast you’d expect. He’s not a subtle director, but The Rock is not a subtle movie, so it works.

8 'Pollock' (2000)

Director: Ed Harris

Some biopics are kind of dull, and some are even quite bad, but when a biographical film is done right, it can be incredibly engaging. Thankfully, Pollock is one of the better ones out there, and it was clearly a film Ed Harris was passionate about, given he was the film’s director and portrayed the titular figure, Jackson Pollock, the influential, somewhat controversial, and troubled artist.

Harris succeeds in painting a portrait (pun intended) of an unusual artist; one who could be quite reclusive and someone who battled a number of personal demons while pursuing a career as an artist. Pollock is an overall solid movie, with the performances being the most noteworthy aspects of it overall, with Harris earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and co-star Marcia Gay Harden winning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

7 'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

It takes a little while for Ed Harris to show up in Snowpiercer, but his role is ultimately an important one at the film’s conclusion, being the man who oversees the engine that powers the titular train. The film takes place almost entirely on said train, with downtrodden passengers at the tail-end fighting their way toward the front, with Harris’s character ultimately being there, at that final destination.

Snowpiercer has also been spun off into a TV series, but the 2013 film still feels unbeatable, being one of the most intense and thought-provoking action/sci-fi movies in recent memory. It’s thematically linked to other films Bong Joon-ho has made, but probably feels the most like a blockbuster out of anything he’s done, making it fairly approachable, even if it can thematically get quite dark.

6 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Director: Ron Howard

Apollo 13 was one of the biggest movies of the 1990s, and is perhaps one of the best historical dramas of the decade in question, too. It retells the harrowing true story of the near-disaster that was 1971’s Apollo 13 mission, which saw four astronauts confronting technical troubles in the vastness of space, all the while various NASA personnel back on Earth tried to offer all the assistance they could.

Harris plays Gene Kranz, the flight controller who oversees those operations undertaken by the ground crew, and manages to convey both stress and leadership qualities as a character under an enormous amount of pressure. It’s a little by-the-numbers from a filmmaking perspective, but Apollo 13 also doesn’t want to distract too much from the remarkable true story it tells, and because of that – plus the strength of the performances it offers – the film succeeds.

5 'Walker' (1987)

Director: Alex Cox

Retelling true events with a twist (and a willing bypassing of historical accuracy by the film’s end), Walker is a bold and angry film, and also ranks high as one of the most confronting Westerns of all time. It’s about a man named William Walker who, along with a group of mercenaries, attempted to overthrow and control Nicaragua during the 1850s, even briefly establishing himself as the country’s president.

Harris plays the titular character in Walker, and it’s one of his most unnerving and chilling performances, with the film he’s in also proving more than willing to disturb and provoke its audience. It’s a harsh condemnation of colonialism and of nations that invade other countries, initially doing so by condemning William Walker but later letting on that it’s being similarly critical of more recent events, comparing them rather explicitly to Walker’s acts by the film’s end.

4 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Director: David Cronenberg

A highlight from 2005, A History of Violence is one of several noteworthy films that demonstrates how David Cronenberg can do much more than just body horror and unsettling sci-fi. A History of Violence is a bleak crime/drama film, centering on a man who runs a diner and has settled into a relaxed existence with a family, though things change once his dark past catches up with him.

Ed Harris’s character, Carl Fogarty, is related to said dark past, and is responsible for giving A History of Violence a good deal of tension early on before things explode into… well, violence, and the overall film becomes something else as it enters its back half. It’s dark and perhaps not for everyone, but it is an undeniably gripping film, and pairs well with another crime movie by Cronenberg released just two years later, Eastern Promises.

3 'Glengarry Glen Ross' (1992)

Director: James Foley

It can’t be easy to stand out when in an ensemble cast that includes the likes of (an especially fiery) Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, and Alan Arkin, but Ed Harris does still make an impact in Glengarry Glen Ross. He plays one of several office salesmen who are all made to compete with each other after they’re collectively told all but the two top workers in the office are going to be fired within the next week.

Things start nail-biting and get more intense as Glengarry Glen Ross goes along, with everyone getting ample opportunities to dig into passionate and sometimes quite loud roles. It’s a downbeat but very engaging film, and though it doesn’t hide the fact that it was based on a play, such a thing doesn’t matter when the quality of the screenplay and the performances are so high.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) Release Date October 2, 1992 Director James Foley Cast Alan Arkin , Jonathan Pryce Al Pacino , Jack Lemmon , Alec Baldwin , Ed Harris Runtime 100 minutes

2 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

The Truman Show is essentially the Jim Carrey show, because while it can be a darkly funny/satirical movie, it does give Carrey an opportunity to shine in a sometimes serious role, and he nails both the humorous and dramatic scenes here. He’s the titular Truman, a man who’s lived his entire life as the subject of a strange reality TV show where everyone is an actor who’s aware it’s a show, except for him.

Perhaps a little like what he’d do in Snowpiercer years later, Ed Harris plays the creator of this TV show, the not-so-subtly-named Christof, whose program is threatened by the possibility that Truman’s one day going to discover his life’s a lie. It’s a thought-provoking dramedy and a film that seemed ahead of its time, in many ways, with The Truman Show undoubtedly being one of the greatest films Harris has ever featured in.

1 'The Right Stuff' (1983)

Director: Philip Kaufman

Few movies that are as long as The Right Stuff feel so well-paced and effortlessly entertaining, and it’s an underrated film for just how exciting it manages to be for such a long runtime. It’s an epic historical film about the Mercury Seven, the team of astronauts selected by NASA to be the first to ever take part in a human spaceflight.

The Right Stuff begins in the 1940s and covers numerous years, ending in the early 1960s (a time when the idea of flying to the moon was still a little while away). It showcases the danger, excitement, and wonder of the Space Race, finding humor in many of the situations involved while also taking things seriously at times, and having a certain amount of respect for the real-life people whose stories are being retold. Ed Harris is one part of an amazing ensemble cast that also includes the likes of Scott Glenn, Lance Henriksen, Dennis Quaid, Sam Shepard, and Fred Ward, and ranks among the very best movies in any of those actors’ respective filmographies.

