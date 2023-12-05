Actor and comedian Ed Helms started his career as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. Despite not landing the role of Jim Halpert in The Office, a show he loved watching, Helms auditioned and successfully secured the part of Andy Bernard, the a cappella-loving Cornell graduate. Initially hired for just eight episodes, Helms' fortune took a turn as the storyline evolved, ultimately promoting him to series regular. Swiftly becoming an integral part of the cast, he contributed memorable moments and quotes during his days at Dunder Mifflin.

Venturing onto the big screen, Helms etched his place with the iconic role of Stu, the dentist in The Hangover Trilogy. Renowned for his musical talents, Helms is a banjo player, and even penned and sang "Stu's Song" in The Hangover (2009). Recognized for his penchant for comedic and light-hearted roles, Helms consistently brings laughter and music to his audience. Often portraying characters initially perceived as gentle and submissive, he reveals layers of strength and intelligence by the narrative's end. As his latest comedy, Family Switch, lands on Netflix, let's celebrate by exploring Helms' top-ranked movies according to IMDb.

10 The Lorax (2017)

IMDb score: 6.4/10

The Lorax is a musical fantasy comedy film, from the creators of Despicable Me, featuring a star-studded cast including iconic celebrities such as Danny DeVito, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Jenny Slate, Betty White, and, of course, Helms. The movie revolves around Ted, a 12-year-old boy eager to impress his teenage crush, Audrey, by revealing a real tree to her. In his quest, Ted seeks out the Once-ler, an elderly businessman, who unveils the reality of a contaminated wasteland beyond. Fueled by a determination to win Audrey's heart, Ted embarks on a journey to rectify the disaster and restore the land.

In The Lorax, Helms lends his voice to the Once-ler, a reclusive old man and former inventor, intimately acquainted with Lorax, a furry humanoid creature with a distinctive yellow mustache. Helms showcases his vocal talents by portraying both the young and old versions of the Once-ler. Additionally, he contributes to the musical aspect of the movie. Based on Dr. Seuss' beloved book, The Lorax offers a delightful and humorous adventure suitable for the entire family.

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax Release Date March 1, 2012 Director Chris Renaud, Kyle Balda Cast Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Betty White, Rob Riggle Rating PG Runtime 95

Watch on Peacock

9 Chappaquiddick (2017)

IMDb score: 6.4/10

Image Via Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures

Chappaquiddick is perhaps the only historical drama that Helms has in his filmography. The movie delves into the infamous 1969 Chappaquiddick incident, a tragic event stemming from Senator Ted Kennedy's negligence, resulting in a fatal automobile accident that claimed the life of his 28-year-old passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, trapped inside the vehicle. Jason Clarke takes on the role of Ted Kennedy, while Kate Mara portrays Mary Jo Kopechne.

In this film, Helms assumes the character of Joe Gargan, a lawyer and the nephew of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, the matriarch of the Kennedy family. Chappaquiddick received positive reviews, offering audiences a glimpse of Helms in a more serious and dramatic light. Helms' commendable performance raises whether he should explore dramatic roles more frequently, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Chappaquiddick Release Date September 10, 2017 Director John Curran Cast Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan, Clancy Brown, Olivia Thirlby, Bruce Dern Rating PG-13 Runtime 101

Watch on Starz

8 Jeff, Who Lives at Home (2011)

IMDb score: 6.4/10

Image from Paramount Pictures

Another hilarious comedy in Helm's filmography, Jeff, Who Lives at Home stars Jason Segel, as Jeff and Helms as his brother, Pat. The storyline follows Jeff and Pat on a quirky quest to track down Pat's unfaithful wife. Filled with misunderstandings, errors, and unexpected events, the dynamic duo of Segel and Helms delivers an entertaining and humorous performance.

In a curious twist, Helms' character Pat is also a salesman in this movie. Helms eagerly embraced the role, showing no hesitation even without reading the screenplay. His excitement and intrigue were fueled by the opportunity to collaborate with Jason Segel and the Duplass brothers, Jay and Mark, the directors and writers of the film. Jeff, Who Lives at Home garnered mixed to positive reviews, with particular acclaim directed towards Helms and Segel for their comedic chemistry and performances.

Jeff Who Lives at Home Release Date September 13, 2011 Director Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass Cast Jason Segel, Ed Helms, Susan Sarandon, Judy Greer, Rae Dawn Chong, Steve Zissis Rating R Runtime 83

Watch on Prime Video

7 Together Together (2021)

IMDb score: 6.4/10

DSC07513.ARW

In Together Together, Helms takes on the role of Matt, an app developer with a strong desire for fatherhood. He decides to enlist the help of Anna, portrayed by Patti Harrison, a young coffee shop employee, to be his surrogate. The arrangement initially appears to be a practical agreement: Matt gets to be a father without the commitment of marriage, and Anna secures funding for her studies.

Despite its limited release during the challenges of the COVID-19 era, Together Together quietly emerged as a hidden gem. The film delicately weaves a beautiful narrative around love and parenthood, exploring the unconventional relationship between these two strangers. Though it may have stayed under the radar, the movie garnered positive reviews, with particular acclaim directed toward the performances of Helms and Harrison.

Together Together Release Date January 31, 2021 Director Nikole Beckwith Cast Ed Helms, Patti Harrison Rating R Runtime 90

Watch on Hulu

6 The Hangover Part II

IMDb score: 6.5/10

Image from Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the massive success of The Hangover in 2009, audiences wanted more, leading to the creation of The Hangover Part II, which transports the Wolfpack - Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Helms), Alan (Zach Galifianakis), and Doug (Justin Bartha) - to Thailand for Stu's wedding. Despite Stu's intention for a calm pre-wedding brunch, things take an unexpected turn, resulting in yet another disastrous hangover and a collective memory wipe of the previous night's events.

While The Hangover Part II didn't receive as many positive reviews as its predecessor, it still secured its place as one of the highest-grossing films of 2011. Notably, during filming, Helms experienced food poisoning and was sick for a few days. Remarkably, the scenes featuring him dancing shirtless in the street were filmed during his unwell days, with Helms recovering in a fetal position after each take. His unwavering commitment to the role of Stu is a testament to his dedication to the film.

The Hangover Part II Release Date May 25, 2011 Director Todd Phillips Cast Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung Rating R Runtime 102

Watch on TNT

5 Tag (2018)

IMDb score: 6.5

Image via Warner Bros.

Tag is a comedy that spins the tale of a group of friends engaged in an epic game of tag since 1983 during May. The ensemble cast features Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm, and Helms, with supporting roles played by Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, and Rashida Jones. Inspired by the true story of a real-life group of high school classmates who have been playing tag since the '80s, the film promises a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Tag reunites Helms and Jones, both of whom previously starred in "The Office" as Andy and Karen, two sales associates introduced in the same episode. While the film received mixed reviews, there's a consensus that it delivers on the promise of being a cool action-comedy. The cast's chemistry ensures entertaining moments and plenty of laughs throughout the movie.

Tag Release Date May 30, 2018 Director Jeff Tomsic Cast Annabelle Wallis, Jeremy Renner, Jon Hamm, Leslie Bibb, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Ed Helms Rating R Runtime 100

Rent on Amazon

4 Harold & Kumar escape from Guantánamo Bay (2008)

IMDb score: 6.5

Image from New Line Cinema

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantánamo Bay is a buddy comedy that serves as a sequel to Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004). In this movie, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) plan a trip to Amsterdam but find themselves mistakenly identified as terrorists and confined to Guantánamo Bay. After a daring escape, they return to the U.S., embarking on a journey with federal agents hot on their trail. The Harold & Kumar franchise, created by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg - also the minds behind Cobra Kai - offers a comedic escapade filled with misadventures.

Helms assumes a modest role as a translator struggling to comprehend Korean-Americans speaking English. Despite the limited screen time, this film played a pivotal role in propelling Helms toward more prominent roles, ultimately setting the stage for his breakthrough performance in The Hangover the following year.

Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Release Date April 25, 2008 Director Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast John Cho, Kal Penn, Rob Corddry, Jack Conley, Roger Bart, Neil Patrick Harris Rating R Runtime 102

Watch on Max

3 Ron's Gone Wrong (2021)

IMDb score: 7.0

Ron's Gone Wrong is an animated movie that unfolds the story of Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), an awkward middle-schooler, and his unconventional digital companion, the B-Bot Ron (voiced by Galifianakis), designed to be his Best Friend out of the Box. However, Ron experiences malfunctions due to a missing code, sparking an action-packed journey filled with chaotic events, misunderstandings, and moments of genuine friendship.

Helms lends his voice to the character of Graham Pudowski, Barney's father. Initially hesitant to provide Barney with a B-Bot, he comes to realize the importance of Barney having a new friend. Sarah Smith, one of the directors of the film, commended Helms' performance as Graham, noting his skillful improvisation and the unique comedic touches he brought to the project. She highlighted Helms' dedication, mentioning that he recorded the same lines multiple times, each with a different comedic twist.

Ron's Gone Wrong Release Date October 15, 2021 Director Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez Cast Olivia Colman, Jack Grazer, Ed Helms, Rob Delaney, Zach Galifianakis, Thomas Barbusca Rating PG Runtime 106

Watch on Disney+

2 We're the Millers (2013)

IMDb score: 7.0

Image from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

We're the Millers is a crime comedy featuring an ensemble cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. The narrative revolves around David, a small-time marijuana dealer who, after being robbed of both money and stash, owes a significant debt to the drug lord Brad Gurdlinger, portrayed by Helms. When Brad discovers that David is unable to repay him, he forces David to smuggle pot from Mexico to settle the debt. In a comedic twist, David recruits a fake family to navigate customs during a hilarious road trip.

Helms' character, Brad, stands in contrast to the more meek roles he often portrays. Brad is a self-centered and selfish individual solely focused on profits. We're the Millers was box-office success has already prompted the development of a sequel, and Poulter's performance even earned him the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

we're the millers Release Date August 7, 2013 Director Rawson Marshall Thurber Cast Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Jason Sudeikis, Ed Helms, Molly C. Quinn, Nick Offerman Rating R Runtime 110

Rent on Amazon

1 The Hangover (2009)

IMDb score: 7.7

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Hangover stands out as Ed Helms' most popular movie, with his portrayal of Stu Price. The first adventure of the Wolfpack unfolds in Las Vegas, where the group embarks on Doug's bachelor party. However, the celebration takes an unexpected turn when Phil, Stu, and Alan wake up to find Doug missing, and with the world's worst hangover. With no memories of the previous night's events, the trio sets out on a comedic and unfortunate adventure to locate Doug before the wedding.

The film achieved remarkable success, earning numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture. Notably, Stu's missing tooth was not achieved through effects or prosthetics. Helms, who never had an adult incisor grow, had a fake incisor that was removed for the parts of filming where Stu's tooth is absent.

The Hangover Release Date June 2, 2009 Director Todd Phillips Cast Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Heather Graham, Sasha Barrese Rating R Runtime 96

Watch on TNT

Next: The Best Comedies on Netflix Right Now