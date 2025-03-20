Ed Sheeran has shared an exciting update, revealing that he has finished working on his next album. In celebration of this latest news, the English singer-songwriter shared a teaser for his next lead single, "Azizam." As of writing, a release date for his new music has yet to be announced, but it shouldn't be long until fans get a solid date.

The news was shared on Sheeran's Instagram page, which featured a video of him in the studio with the caption "Album done. Single soon. I'm very excited, as you can tell." In the video, a snippet of "Azizam" is played in the background, with Sheeran dancing around and lip-syncing to some of the lyrics. This isn't the first time fans got a taste of the upcoming single. According to Billboard, Sheeran surprised the crowd when he performed his unreleased song during a show in New Orleans.

Sheeran has released seven studio albums. His first was +, released in 2011. It sold over 1.2 million copies in the U.S. alone and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard charts. His most recent album, Autumn Variations, was released in 2023 and peaked at number 4. As of writing, the name of his latest album has yet to be revealed. The tracklist for his upcoming album still remains a mystery.

Ed Sheeran's Music Career, Explained

Sheeran started his music career in 2004, when he independently released his first collection of music when he was a teenager, opened for a few music acts, and collaborated with a handful of artists. Before his debut album in 2011, he released seven EPs from 2005 to 2010. Since then, he has won four Grammy Awards, two of them for his song "Thinking Out Loud," which won "Song of the Year" and "Best Solo Pop Performance." The other two were for the song "Shape of You," which won "Best Pop Solo Performance," and his third studio album, ÷, won "Best Pop Vocal Album."

Sheeran is known for his songs "Lego House," "A-Team," "Perfect," and "Photography," just to name a few. Alongside his solo work, he was a featured artist for other musicians like Taylor Swift for the song "Everything Has Changed," The Weeknd for "Dark Times," and Rudimental for"Lay It All on Me." In addtion, his 2014 song "Sing" was remixed by K-pop artist Psy, and was released in his 2015 album, PSY 7TH ALBUM.

Sheeran has not yet announced a release date for his upcoming album. Follow Collider to stay updated.