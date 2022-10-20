Pop sensation Ed Sheeran has opened up on his disappointment after he began penning the theme tune for James Bond epic No Time To Die before the reins were handed over to Billie Eilish. The "Photograph" hitmaker explained that he was left feeling "hurt" after he started writing the titular song for Daniel Craig's final foray as 007 before it all fell apart.

Bond fans will recall how the film was thrown into disarray when Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle left the project due to creative differences. Cary Joji Fukunaga was then brought on board and it was mostly smooth sailing from there - with the exception of a global pandemic causing countless delays.

Sheeran's manager Stuart Camp previously told how the singer had met with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli back in 2017 to discuss him potentially writing the track. Now, the Grammy-winning singer has revealed that the necessary meetings for the song had been completed so he decided to power ahead with the process. “I was within a f****** gnat’s pube of doing [the Bond theme], and they changed directors, and then they just changed scripts and that was it.. we’d done all the meetings, I started writing it,” Sheeran said on That Peter Crouch Podcast. “I’m not gonna pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it." Despite the devastating blow, Sheeran is "of course" very much open to the opportunity in the future.

Unsurprisingly, Eilish's signature raspy tone elevated her to new success with the song. Not only did it mark her as the youngest artist of all time to record a Bond theme song, it also bagged her and brother Finneas an Academy Award for Best Original Song. If the honor could not get any greater, she beat out long-standing musical icon Beyonce and seasoned composer Lin-Manuel Miranda for the accolade. The track made a splash around the globe but notably took the top spot for the biggest-ever opening week for a Bond theme on the UK charts. Eilish joins a long line of singers who have tried their hand at recording the illusive Bond theme tune in the past including Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Adele, Lulu, Duran Duran and Sam Smith.

With No Time To Die declared Craig's swan song to the franchise, the conversation around who will take on the mantle next has erupted around the world. Bond producer Michael G Wilson has offered one clue into what fans can expect - the seasoned agent will not be getting any younger. "We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson told Deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience." Time will tell who will take on Bond - and the Bond theme tune - next.

You can hear Sheeran on That Peter Crouch Podcast here.