The singer was recently forced to back out of all in-person appearances due to his diagnosis.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on October 24, it looks like Ed Sheeran may finally be back on his feet. The singer, who had switched all of his public appearances to virtual ones after his diagnosis, posted a photo to Instagram to announce that he has been cleared to play Saturday Night Live on November 6, a gig for which he was scheduled to play (with Kieran Culkin as host) before testing positive.

“Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today,” the singer wrote to accompany a photo of himself by Nic Minns, “So if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

Producers of the live sketch show had initially scrambled after Sheeran’s positive test in October, looking to fill the space in the case that Sheeran didn’t complete his isolation period in time to perform. But, it looks like all is well now, and the singer can return to in-person promotion for his new album, "Equals," and join Succession star Culkin at 30 Rockefeller Plaza with no further issues.

RELATED: 'Succession' Star Kieran Culkin Will Host 'SNL' in November With Ed Sheeran as Musical Guest

November 6 will mark Sheeran’s third time performing on SNL, after joining hosts Seth Rogen and Alec Baldwin in 2014 and 2017, respectively. But, had he not been able to perform, it wouldn’t be the first time SNL has had to replace a musical guest for COVID-19 related issues. The show had to replace guest Morgan Wallen for last season’s episode hosted by Bill Burr, after the musician was spotted on social media breaking the show’s strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30 EST on NBC, and streams live on Peacock. Check out Sheeran’s post below:

Lorne Michaels Says Will Ferrell Is Among 'Saturday Night Live's Best Cast Members "I never rank cast members, but..."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email