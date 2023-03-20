It's time to take the stage, as Disney+ has announced that they are releasing The Sum of It All, a four-part documentary series focused on the life and career of Ed Sheeran. The title is a reference to how the singer's albums are named after basic math symbols, including his upcoming record, Subtract. Besides taking a peek behind the curtain at what happened during one of the biggest concert tours in history, the series will go beyond the music and dive deeply into Sheeran's personal life. Through a very vulnerable narration of some of the most important moments in his life, the artist is ready to give his fans a new perspective on his career.

Some of the topics deal with in the documentary will be the loss of Sheeran's best friend and the singer's wife was diagnosed with a tumor while she was pregnant with their second child. Right upfront, Sheeran states that the documentary wouldn't only talk about the record-breaking record sales or the sold-out stadiums. The artist has worked through a very diverse career, which almost took him to the point of writing a song for the opening of the James Bond film, No Time to Die. Nevertheless, that honor would eventually go to Billie Eilish, who released a single named after the 2021 blockbuster film.

Sheeran is no stranger to television, given how the successful performer took a trip to Westeros during an episode of HBO's hit production, Game of Thrones. While Arya (Maisie Williams) tried to make her way back to King's Landing to continue her quest for revenge against the Lannisters, she ran into a group of soldiers camping out in the woods. Fans were surprised to realize that one of the soliders was Ed Sheeran himself, getting a cameo after claiming to be a big fan of the show. After having a brief conversation with the soldier, Arya leaves with her horse, and the singer is never seen on the adaptation again.

Image via Disney+

Disney+'s Initiative Towards Music

The Sum of it All wouldn't be the first time the platform known for The Mandalorian has taken the opportunity of exploring the career and personal life of a singer. Earlier this year, Disney+ released Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, a documentary focusing on the album SOUR. After Olivia Rodrigo starred in a couple of Disney productions, including High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, she became one of the biggest pop artists of last few years during the summer of 2021. That success convinced Disney to explore the singer's work on a documentary of her own.

You can check out the trailer for The Sum of it All below, before the documentary hits Disney+ on May 3: