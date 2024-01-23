The Big Picture DarkGame is a horror film featuring Ed Westwick, known for his role on Gossip Girl, and is reminiscent of the Saw franchise and Repo! The Genetic Opera.

The film follows a troubled cop's mission to stop a sadistic internet game before it claims another life, with the police facing a group of masked murderers on the dark web.

Gravitas Ventures, the film's distributor, has a history of releasing indie content and has recently released films like One Road to Quartzsite and Deep Fear.

If you have been missing the perfectly chiseled face of Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick and are a fan of the very different kind of chiseling that Jigsaw does in the Saw franchise, have we ever got the film for you! In an exclusive-to-Collider trailer, you can feast your eyes on Westwick’s latest project, DarkGame, a horror film courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. Mixing the game and the gorey vibes of Saw and Repo! The Genetic Opera, with a hefty helping of troubled cop, DarkGame follows one officer’s mission to stop a sadistic and twisted internet game before its host claims another life.

It’s all about ratings in our exclusive trailer that sets up the brutal story behind DarkGame. The police certainly have their hands full on this one - a case involving a group of sinister, masked, murderers who have kidnapped unsuspecting people and forced them to compete in a life-or-death game on the dark web. Hunting for these villains seems futile for Ben (Westwick) and the rest of his team of detectives, as their targets are safely hiding not only behind masks but also within the confines of the internet. From fight club scenarios to matches of Russian roulette, nothing is too off the rails for the obsessively viewed program. When the FBI gets involved in the case, it seems that Ben and his team finally have the help and the shot they need to bring this criminal ring down once and for all - they just need to get there in time.

Directed by Howard J. Ford (Never Let Go), DarkGame also stars Andrew P. Stephen (Silo) as the costumed character known only as the Presenter - the man responsible for hosting each installment of the killer game show. Filling out the ensemble are Lola Wayne (A Song from the Dark), Natalya Tsvetkova (The Dirty South), Joe Urquhart (The Beekeeper), Rory Alexander (Pistol), Anthony Ofoegbu (Moonfleet), and Marc Danbury (The Undertaker).

What Other Projects Has Gravitas Ventures Released?

For almost two decades, Gravitas Ventures has been bringing audiences an ongoing stream of indie content. Over the last year, the company has released such titles as The Desert; the drifter documentary, One Road to Quartzsite; the disaster shark flick Deep Fear (which also starred Westwick), and the much-talked-about horror feature with the villain we didn’t know we needed in Slotherhouse. With the new year just getting up and running, we can expect more of the same to arrive from Gravitas Ventures over the next 12 months.

Check out the trailer for DarkGame below and see it in theaters on February 20.