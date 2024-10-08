Ed Wheeler, the character actor and veteran of the screen, best known for his roles in Law & Order and Presumed Innocent, has died at the age of 88. Wheeler passed away August 21st as a result of respiratory failure due to complications from pneumonia, as confirmed by Entertainment Weekly in a report earlier today. His wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her departed husband, commemorating the life and legacy of her husband. Stroman Wheeler, an actor and producer herself, expressed her deep loss in a very moving tribute, remembering him as a "source of light, laughter, and love." She also addressed friends and fans in the tribute, thanking them for their backing.

"My honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart. We built a life and created art together, and your legacy will continue to inspire. I will forever miss your voice, your wisdom and your generosity.To all who knew Ed, thank you for your love and support during this time. Let’s remember him for the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on the world. Rest in peace, my honey. You will always be in my heart."

What Was Ed Wheeler Best Known For?

Wheeler first broke into showbiz at the start of the 1970s, cutting his teeth both in film and treading the boards in theatre. He made his television debut in the 1978 PBS dramedy Watch Your Mouth, which opened doors to a diverse range of roles across his career. His television credits include appearances in The Core of the Apple, Monsters, New York Undercover, Cosby, and, most notably, Law & Order.On the big screen, Wheeler played George Weln in James L. Brooks' 1987 classic Broadcast News, Detective Jim in the 1990 legal thriller Presumed Innocent, which was recently remade as a series by Apple TV+, and a reporter in the 1999 crime comedy Mickey Blue Eyes, which starred Hugh Grant as a bumbling auctioneer who ends up marrying the daughter of a mafia boss. His other film credits include The Kill Reflex, Heaven Is a Playground, Thinner, and Daylight. His last screen appearance came in 2010, with roles in One Life to Live and Blue Bloods.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by Ed Wheeler's sad passing.