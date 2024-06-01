The Big Picture Ed Wood is one of Tim Burton's best films, detailing the life of "worst director of all time" Ed Wood.

The meeting between Ed Wood and Orson Welles in the film is fictional but revitalizes Wood's passion for his project.

Both Tim Burton and Ed Wood faced challenges in defending their artistic visions in the movie industry.

Ed Wood is one of director Tim Burton’s best films (and in the opinion of Collider and yours truly, the best). The biographical film details the life of the “worst director of all time,” Edward D. Wood, Jr. (played by Johnny Depp), from 1952, just prior to Glen or Glenda? to the premiere of his masterpiece, 1957’s Plan 9 from Outer Space. While it flopped on its initial release – ironically, like the Wood films it documents – time has righted that wrong.

While it seems that much of the film could be Burton’s own unique touches, most of it is unequivocally true. Wood did meet and befriend Bela Lugosi. He did get the entire cast baptized to secure the funding for Plan 9 from Outer Space. He did cast a chiropractor in Lugosi’s role after Lugosi’s passing, despite the age and height discrepancy. And yes, Wood did enjoy wearing women’s clothing. There are also parts that are possibly exaggerated, like the late-night purloining of the dummy octopus for Bride of the Monster (writer-producer Alex Gordon claims it was rented, while Dolores Fuller states that Wood definitely "borrowed" it). Then there are those scenes that are flat-out fictional, one of which results in what is arguably the film’s best: Ed Wood meeting directing legend Orson Welles at a bar.

Ed Wood Tim Burton's 1994 biographical movie Ed Wood recounts the real-life story of the infamous B-movie director behind disastrous films such as Plan 9 From Outer Space and Glen or Glenda. Johnny Depp stars as the titular filmmaker, with Martin Landau as famous horror actor Bela Lugosi, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Patricia Arquette as Ed's girlfriends. Release Date September 27, 1994 Director Tim Burton Cast Johnny Depp , Martin Landau , Sarah Jessica Parker , Patricia Arquette , Jeffrey Jones , G.D. Spradlin Runtime 127 minutes

Two Hollywood Legends Meet Up in 'Ed Wood'

The scene in question comes toward the end of the film. Wood is working on Plan 9 from Outer Space, but is constantly at odds with the Baptist church leaders financing the film, arguing about script content, directing style, and the title, originally Grave Robbers from Outer Space. Frustrated, Wood storms off set, in drag, and goes to the nearest bar, where he chances upon filmmaker idol Orson Welles (Vincent D’Onofrio). Welles invites Wood to join him, and they talk about their struggles with Hollywood. Welles talks about his problems with the movie business, problems that echo Wood’s own: losing financial backing for his films, producers interfering with their vision by recutting the film, or insisting upon friends and family being given roles.

Wood cuts to the chase by asking Welles if the film business is worth the aggravation that comes with it. Welles reminds Wood that his famed masterpiece, Citizen Kane, was the one film over which he had total control, before adding that the business is worthwhile, and fighting for your artistic vision is worth every agonizing moment spent defending it. Welles' answer revives Wood's passion for the project, so he marches back, demanding that his vision remain intact, and the only way the film will recoup costs is to let him finish it without interference. With one exception: he agrees that the change from Grave Robbers to Plan 9 is a great idea.

Orson Welles and Ed Wood are Kindred Spirits

Close

It's a pivotal moment in Ed Wood, a moment that brings two Hollywood icons together, and one that drives Wood to finish his defining work, even if it didn't happen in real life. Er, that we know of. There has never been a documented meeting between the two, but it doesn't mean it couldn't have happened. For all its glitz and glamor, Hollywood isn't a huge place, so it is possible they could have met, but highly unlikely under those circumstances. But for kicks and giggles, let's say it did, and under those conditions, with Wood dragging himself - literally - to the nearest bar, where he runs into Welles. Would it have happened as it played out in Ed Wood? Assuming Welles didn't shy away from a cross-dressing Wood, it very easily could have.

Related Every Ed Wood Movie, Ranked "Filmmaking is not about the tiny details. it's about the big picture."

As D'Onofrio's Welles tells Wood, Welles did indeed have full control over Citizen Kane (HBO film RKO 281 details those events), as per his contract with RKO Pictures. Welles said, "Never has a man been given so much power in the Hollywood system. An absolute power. And artistic control." It was a source of pride, as in the film, but also a source of regret for the auteur, who felt he had too much power too soon. He also felt that the failure of Citizen Kane at the box office sounded the death knell for ever having that much creative freedom again. Somewhat similarly, the failure of Plan 9 from Outer Space ended Wood's creative freedoms, with the film lacking a distributor for three years before its primary investor, Edward Reynolds, bought Wood's rights to the film for what must have been a devastatingly humiliating $1. However, Welles would still go on to Hollywood glory, while Plan 9 spelled the end of Wood's notable attempts at a meaningful Hollywood career.

Tim Burton and Ed Wood Bear Striking Similarities

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Interestingly, Orson Welles is not the only director to share similarities with Ed Wood. Tim Burton himself has more than his fair share of likenesses with the king of bad films as well. Just as Wood had his relationship with Bela Lugosi, Burton, too, shared a kinship and deep admiration for a Hollywood legend, Vincent Price. That in itself has a fascinating connection, as Wood was responsible for Lugosi's final film, Plan 9, and Burton was the director behind Price's final performance on in film, Edward Scissorhands.

Wood had to fight for creative independence for Plan 9, while Burton had to fight for his vision of, oddly enough, Ed Wood, declining a salary and leaving Columbia for Disney after Columbia balked at his insistence on filming in black and white. The two directors are also known for their frequent collaborators. Wood had Paul Marco, Tor Johnson, and Lugosi in multiple films of his, while Burton has names like Helena Bonham Carter and Michael Gough attached to many of his films. And one actor in particular who plays the lead role of Ed Wood in Ed Wood: Johnny Depp.

Ed Wood is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon