The ACE Eddie Awards recognize the best editing in film, TV and documentaries.

The 71st ACE Eddie Awards arrives in the home stretch of this year’s unique and strenuous awards season. The annual ceremony celebrates the best editing film and TV had to offer from the smallest of screens to the biggest of canvases. From the critically-acclaimed sports documentary series The Last Dance to Best Picture contender The Trial of Chicago 7, the wide range of categories covers all bases when it comes to technical achievements.

Similar to how Ford v Ferrari nabbed the Oscar for editing after both Parasite and Jojo Rabbit received top prizes at the Eddie Awards last year, it seems this year’s ceremony will once again stray further from the obvious choices. The Andy Samberg-led Palm Springs comedy beat out several heavy-hitters to win for its intricate, Groundhog Day-like plot while Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit continues to dominate this awards season in the limited series category. On the documentary side of things, My Octopus Teacher was the big winner and secured Netflix a good headstart when the Oscars arrive.

Below you'll find the complete list of winners from the 2021 Eddie Awards. Keep scrolling to see who won big on Saturday night.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):

WINNER: Alan Baumgarten, ACE (The Trial of Chicago 7)

Kirk Baxter, ACE (Mank)

Harry Yoon, ACE (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen (Sound of Metal)

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

WINNER: Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler (Palm Springs)

James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Mark Eckersley, ACE (I Care a Lot)

Sarah Flack, ACE (On The Rocks)

Frédéric Thoraval (Promising Young Woman)

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

WINNER: Kevin Nolting, ACE (Soul)

James Ryan, ACE (The Croods: A New Age)

Catherine Apple (Onward)

Edie Ichioka, ACE (Over the Moon)

Darragh Byrne, Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE (Wolfwalkers)

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

WINNER: Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm (My Octopus Teacher)

Nancy Novack (All In: The Fight for Democracy)

Nels Bangerter (Dick Johnson is Dead)

Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah (The Dissident)

Davis Coombe (The Social Dilemma)

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

WINNER: Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE (The Last Dance "Episode I")

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack (Beastie Boys Story)

Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart)

Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed”)

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

WINNER: Trevor Ambrose, CCE (Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending”)

Eric Kissack (The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready”)

Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath (What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”)

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster (What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection”)

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

WINNER: Melissa McCoy (Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Tim Roche (Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year”)

Nena Erb, ACE (Insecure “Lowkey Trying”)

A.J. Catoline (Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You”)

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

WINNER: Chris McCaleb, ACE, Joey Liew (Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”)

Dan Crinnion, ACE (Killing Eve “Still Got It”)

Rosanne Tan, ACE (Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”)

Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho (This Is Us “Forty: Part Two”)

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

WINNER: Cindy Mollo, ACE (Ozark “Wartime”)

Steven Cohen ACE (Bosch “The Ace Hotel”)

Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Nikola Boyanov (Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”)

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE (The Mandalorian “Sanctuary”)

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE:

WINNER: Michelle Tesoro, ACE (The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges”)

Jonah Moran (Hamilton)

Robert Komatsu, ACE (Mrs. America “Phyllis”)

Anna Hauger (Watchmen “This Extraordinary Being”)

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

WINNER: Kate Hackett, Arielle Kilker, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, David Nordstrom, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner (Cheer “God Blessed Texas”)

Barry Blaschke, Michelle Brundige, Charles Divak, Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Stefanie Maridueña, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise (The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?”)

Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary, Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero (Deadliest Catch “Mayday Mayday”)

Adam Locke-Norton (How To With John Wilson “How to Cook the Perfect Risotto”)

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:

WINNER: Adam Gough, ACE (David Byrne’s American Utopia)

Steven Bognar (8:46 – Dave Chappelle)

Jon Alloway, Chester G. Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware (Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor)

Jeremiah Shuff, Sean McIlraith, Ryan McIlraith, Ryan Spears, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Paul Del Gesso, Chris Salerno, Adam Epstein, Kelly Lyon, Devon Schwab, Jason Watkins, Steven Pierce, Jack Klink, Nahuel Attar, Kristie Ferriso, Whit Conway, Oz Rodriguez (Saturday Night Live “Tom Hanks”)

BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):

WINNER: Lee Harting (Rick and Morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica”)

Felipe Salazar (Big Mouth “Nick Starr”)

Jeremy Reuben (Bob’s Burgers “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”)

Brian Swanson (BoJack Horseman “Nice While It Lasted”)

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

WINNER: Samuel Bailey - University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Kendall Best – University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Conor Callahan – University of North Carolina School of the Arts

