Whether they’re the awe-inspiring heroes who keep us coming back for more or the detestable villain who worms their way under our skin with every second they spend on the screen, the characters of our favorite TV shows have a way of affecting us deeply as the years – and seasons – go on. But not every character is granted the luxury of being a recurring figure who can win over audiences over the course of several seasons.

Instead, some characters need to have an instant impact, with the actors who portray them leaving a lasting impression on audiences from limited screen time. From Hawkins’ head-banging, heavy metal hero to one of the biggest bads of Breaking Bad, these characters may have only appeared in one season, but they certainly make the most of it.

Francis Wolcott – ‘Deadwood’

The world of Deadwood was filled with a great many intriguing characters, and Garret Dillahunt has a unique claim to fame having played not one, but two of them. He first appeared as Jack McCall in the series’ first season, but it was his performance as Francis Wolcott throughout its second season that truly stayed with audiences.

The chief geologist for mining magnate George Hearst (Gerald McRaney), Wolcott was chilling as a sadistic misogynist who frequently abused, and even killed, working girls in the town of Deadwood. His heinous habits led to his downfall though, and while few fans would miss Wolcott after his exit from the show, it can’t be denied that the series lost one of its many grippingly compelling characters.

Bela Talbot – ‘Supernatural’

Over its whopping 15-season stint, Supernatural was able to showcase dozens of fun and fascinating characters, but few have proven to be as underrated as Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohan). At times a reluctant ally to the Winchesters, and at other times a thorn in their sides, the thieving con-artist only appeared in the show’s third season.

Ever an obstacle for Sam and Dean, the out-for-herself schemer only became more intriguing as the show revealed more about her. From her posh demeanor to her moral ambiguity, her tragic backstory, and her uneasy dealing with demons, Bela still stands as one of the most compelling and unique antagonists Supernatural had to offer.

Eddard Stark – ‘Game of Thrones’

HBO’s hit series had a surplus of characters who failed to outlive the seasons they first appeared in. In fact, Game of Thrones earned its reputation due to its willingness to dispatch of its best and most beloved characters, a lesson audiences learned hard and fast with the season one arc of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean).

The Warden of the North, Ned was defined by his honorable intentions and his loyalty to his allies, two traits which conspired against him in the political viper’s pit that was King’s Landing. His death in the series’ ninth episode is forever cemented among the most iconic and shocking moments in television history.

Chester ‘Ziggy’ Sobotka – ‘The Wire’

A sprawling crime epic through the criminal underbelly of Baltimore, The Wire boasts one of the most intriguing and vast collection of characters ever seen on television. Among the most compelling from that collection was Ziggy Sobotka (James Ransome), a dockworker in the second season who dabbled in drug dealing and smuggling to make some extra money.

Thoughtless, immature, and quick to anger, Ziggy was almost always his own worst enemy both in his daily workplace and his criminal pursuits. Eventually the constant indignation he suffered drove him to his breaking point where he shot a criminal associate and was promptly arrested for it.

Allen Doyle – ‘Angel’

Appropriate from the spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel was a series which had few reservations about killing off its characters. Fans learned this lesson almost immediately, with one of ‘Angel Investigations’ founding members – Allen Doyle (Glenn Quinn) – being killed off just nine episodes into the series.

The half-demon seer was a complex character full of guilt, frustration, and pain which boiled away beneath his ne’er do well exterior as a con-artist and hustler. While Doyle’s time on the show was only brief, his impact endured as he passed on his powers to Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) and was long remembered for his heroic sacrifice.

Richie Aprile – ‘The Sopranos’

The Sopranos had more than its fair share of violent characters, but its season two antagonist was among the worst of them. Richie Aprile (David Proval) re-joined the DiMeo crime family after a 10-year stint in jail, but his return to the mob didn’t come without some problems for Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

While he was ambitious, he was also spiteful, narcissistic, and jealous and viewed it as an insult that he had to serve under Tony who was not only younger than him, but his former capo as well. Matters weren’t helped by his antagonistic relationship with Janice (Aida Tuturro) who, ironically, ended up being the one who killed him after a physical confrontation over dinner. While few fans missed him, the absence of his unnerving presence was noticed after he left.

Monica Rawling – ‘The Shield’

Coming into the fourth season of The Shield, Monica Rawling (Glenn Close) succeeded David Aceveda as the Captain of the Farmington Precinct. A morally strong woman, she was one of the few characters in the series who matched Vic Mackey’s (Michael Chiklis) polarizing presence with their complex working relationship one of the most engrossing elements of the season.

Her asset forfeiture program made her a controversial figure within the story but highlighted her conviction in what she deemed to be the right thing to do. It wasn’t enough to see her last though, as she was fired from her station near the end of the season, paving the way for Jon Kavanaugh (Forest Whitaker) to enter the fold in season five.

Oberyn Martel – ‘Game of Thrones’

An instant fan favorite from his first appearance, Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) swaggered into Game of Thrones’ fourth season. While his official reason for being in King’s Landing was to represent Dorne at King Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) wedding, it wasn’t long before audiences caught wind of his ulterior motives concerning revenge against House Lannister and Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

The opportunity to avenge his sister presented itself when Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) demanded a trial by combat when he was accused of murdering the king. While Oberyn’s duel with the Mountain didn’t quite go to plan, he still remains one of the show’s most captivating characters.

Todd Alquist – ‘Breaking Bad’

Given Breaking Bad boasted some of the best villains television has seen, it says a lot that season five’s Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) is viewed by many as the series’ most contemptible character. In fact, it’s easy to forget that he didn’t come into the show until the third episode of the final season such was his impact.

Fans could be forgiven for initially thinking Todd was affable, or even relatively harmless upon his introduction to the series, but that image of him shattered in “Dead Freight” when he shot a child who witnessed the train robbery. He became one of the series’ main villains in its final stretch, with his sadism on full display as he tortured Jesse (Aaron Paul) relentlessly. As is the case with every great villain, fans couldn’t have been happier to watch his demise in the series finale.

Eddie Munson – ‘Stranger Things’

Image via Netflix

Few characters, if any, have entered a television series and had such a powerful and instant impact on audiences as Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). After being wrongly accused of murdering a classmate, Eddie must go on the run while trying to rationalize the horror he witnessed.

Not one to be a hero, he isn’t exactly enthusiastic when he is informed about the upside down and the many monsters which inhabit it, including Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). He did prove himself to be a hero though with his ‘Master of Puppets’ performance in the Upside Down and his ensuing self-sacrifice. While the writers have said Eddie won’t feature in Stranger Things’ fifth and final season, plenty of fans are still holding out hope that the head-banging D&D player will somehow return.

