Pop culture is full of characters that often feel more inspirational than real-life icons, and the small screen has played a significant role in bringing such figures to life over the years. It takes a lot of time to win someone’s heart; for example, shows like Game of Thrones had a pretty mediocre start, but as the seasons progressed the series became one of the most beloved fantasy dramas of the past decade, and fans are prone to have some favorites among the numerous personas they relate to. This connection with a fictional character often leads to online outrage when they are treated unfairly — as seen with the final season of Thrones, where quite a lot of fan favorites didn’t get the story that they deserved.

However, television has also seen the rise of characters that left a lasting impression in a very short period, often competing with the mainstays for popularity. For whatever reason — the actor’s charm, a unique backstory, or the way they are written — these unpredictable personas often breathe an air of freshness into a series and reserve a permanent space in the memories of audiences.

Eddie Munson — 'Stranger Things' (2022)

One of the newest additions to the ever-sprawling cast of Stranger Things, Eddie Munson joined the show in Season 4 and went on to become everyone’s favorite nerdy metalhead. Played by British actor Joseph Quinn, who had previously appeared on Game of Thrones in a small role, Eddie was a breakout role for him. With his humorous, quirky, and warm-hearted demeanor, Eddie became an instant hit within the Stranger Things fan community.

The Season 4 finale of Stranger Things was epic in more ways than one, and in the center of all the epicness stands Eddie Munson with his iconic electric guitar. In an attempt to distract the infamous Demobats and buy some time for his friends, Eddie jams out the most metal performance in the history of Hawkins on top of his old trailer. The thunderous concert with red bolts of lightning striking out against the dark skies in the background became the most goosebump-inducing moment of Season 4. Eddie doesn’t stop just there. After realizing it would be impossible to stop the cloud of Demobats for long, he leaves out on a quest to distract the murderous creatures to save Dustin’s life. In his final act of selflessness and bravery, Eddie holds out as long as he can for his friends and passes away in Dustin’s arms.

Mary Watson - ‘Sherlock’ (2014)

Perhaps one of the most criminally underrated characters on Sherlock, the addition of Mary Watson as John’s wife in Season 3 was inevitable. However, giving her a profoundly intriguing backstory added a layer of mystery to Sherlock’s already complex storyline - a stroke of creative genius by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. No one could have guessed the innocent-looking nurse was a deadly assassin in the past, which was made even more convincing by Amanda Abbington’s calm and gentle manners. Hence, her death at the beginning of Season 4 caused a lot of shock and grief among the fans and created a rift between Sherlock and Watson.

Mary Elizabeth Watson has had many amazing moments from the moment she was introduced in the series, fitting right in with the duo, and acting as a buffer at times when things didn’t work between the two. Her mere presence was enough to put a smile on viewers’ tense faces while solving chilling mysteries. However, all of that changes in the finale of Season 3, where Mary is revealed to be a former assassin and shocked fans all over the world by shooting Sherlock. Even though the bullet actually saved both Sherlock and John, the shot remains one of the most shocking moments in the entire series.

Ben Davis - ‘Ozark’ (2020)

Ben Davis was a true representation of what bipolar disorder looks like and how misunderstood people with the disorder are. Appearing as an antagonist at times, Ben did not mean to do any harm to anyone; however, his inability to adapt to his new predicament was only worsened by his explosive reactions. Tom Pelphrey’s portrayal of the character received widespread acclaim, and completely changed the direction of the show, adding another element of uncertainty to an already unpredictable show.

Ben has several over-the-top moments in both Season 3 and Season 4, from saving Ruth’s life to his emotional death scene in the final season, but his introduction in the second episode of the third season stands above the rest. This scene truly establishes the kind of character he truly is, well-meaning, and empathetic but with no control over his emotions. Ben is seen taking the role of a teacher very seriously, and while taking a class observes a student in distress. He loses his temper when she had a compromising picture sent to the whole class and gets bullied for it. Ben collects all his students' phones, throws them into a wood chipper, and then assaults a nearby worker, subsequently getting fired from his job. He then flees to his sister, Wendy Byrde, to avoid prosecution for his actions.

Tuco Salamanca - ‘Breaking Bad’ (2008)

Breaking Bad is often considered one of the greatest crime dramas of the century, with Tuco Salamanca as one of its best villains. The Mexican druglord is one of the most recognizable characters from the series, with his psychotic and eerily funny behavior portrayed in perfection by Raymond Cruz. Tuco’s impulsive outbursts were amplified manifolds due to his drug addiction, and kept the audience guessing about his next move, being an entertaining adversary till his very end.

Tuco had several mind-boggling moments in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, some of them turning into popular memes. However, he unleashes true terror upon the viewers in the final episode of Season 1, when he brutally batters his own associate for a trivial issue. When finalizing a deal with Walter and Jesse, Tuco’s henchman No-Doze issues a warning to the duo about messing with Tuco, something Tuco doesn’t approve of. Already high on meth, he proceeds to beat No-Doze to a pulp, so severely that he dies of having a seizure. Tuco simply laughs it off later on.

Luca Changretta - ‘Peaky Blinders’ (2017)

There are few villains in crime dramas as charismatic as Peaky Blinders' Luca Changretta, played by none other than the amazing Adrien Brody. Driven by revenge for his father and brother’s death, Luca was the main adversary of the Peaky Blinders in Season 4. He proved himself to be more than a match even for Tommy Shelby, who had to get outside help to take down the new head of the Changretta family. The character received widespread attention due to a well-written script and Brody’s peculiar accent.

Luca Changretta was introduced to Tommy Shelby under the disguise of Monsieur Pan from Paris. The two begin a duel of words in a show of quick wit and intelligence, a scene that is often described as one of the best-written dialogue sequences in the entire series. Talking back and forth, testing the waters, they try to get the best of the other until Tom calls out Luca by his real name, revealing his identity. Luca then goes on to deliver a chilling threat to the Shelby family, promising to dish out the most painful blow in an honorable way.

God - ‘Lucifer’ (2020-2021)

The long-awaited arrival of Lucifer’s dad finally occurred in Season 5, when God took the appearance of Dennis Haysbert and sent everyone into a musical frenzy. Haysbert’s portrayal of the character was truly divine, benevolent, amusing, and even terrifying at times, signifying the Father in Heaven, though lovable, is not someone to trifle with. His only goal is to bring together his children before he retires to another dimension to spend an eternity with his banished wife, which he accomplishes, to some extent.

God has several iconic and hilarious moments in Season 5, however, the eleventh episode stands as something very special as he experiences humanity in its true form for the first time. He gives up his powers for a day to feel how humans feel, and also to accompany his son, Lucifer, while solving a case and enjoying the thrills of working with the LAPD. Before giving up his powers, he performs a feat, a demonstration of the extent of his might, that is truly horrifying and darkly comedic, which even terrifies Lucifer who has seen the worst of the worst in hell. When Dan (Kevin Alejandro) confesses to God, rather stupidly, that he unknowingly slept with his wife and asks for his forgiveness, God blasts him to an atomic level in a fit of rage, splattering him across the precinct, before quickly reassembling him in a split second. Even when Lucifer points out how evil that is, God casually laughs it off, showing how cold he can be at times.

Oberyn Martell - ‘Game of Thrones’ (2014)

Fans of Game of Thrones know Season 4 was Oberyn Martell’s season. The charm, wit, style, and brutality Pedro Pascal brought to the character was immediately picked up by fans among their favorites. The Red Viper of Dorne was not only a fine warrior but also a passionate lover and was known for being gender-fluid. However, he couldn’t let go of the treatment of his sister by the Lannisters, which ultimately led to his demise.

Oberyn chooses to be Tyrion’s champion for trial by combat, as he sees an opportunity to seek revenge against Ser Gregor Clegane, aka "The Mountain," who brutally raped and murdered his sister, Elia Martell. The odds are heavily stacked against The Red Viper, and no one expects him to win. On the fateful day of the historic fight, Oberyn manages to get the upper hand on The Mountain because of his superior speed, agility, and use of poison, something no one would have ever guessed. However, his pride gets the better of him. While mocking The Mountain for killing his helpless sister and her children and getting him to confess, he gets too close to his seemingly lifeless body. The Mountain grabs and drags him down, proceeding to crush his skull open with his bare hands in one of the most graphic scenes in all of television history.