After the immense success of Coming 2 America, Amazon is making sure they get Eddie Murphy for a while longer. The streamer announced a three-picture and first-look film deal with the star to formalize a relationship that is sure to bring a lot more viewers to the platform. According to Amazon, the 2021 comedy sequel was the #1 streamed movie of the weekend of the release, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures).

This deal guarantees that Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award winner Murphy will star in at least three Amazon Original movies in the future. The “first-look” part means the actor will develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios, with the potential to star them if he wants to.

Murphy’s appeal to the public is not new. He’s one of the few Hollywood stars to see his movies make it past the $100 million-grossing mark multiple times and across several genres. He’s found success both in comedy and action after starring in fan-favorite films like Beverly Hills Cop and Daddy Day Care.

RELATED: Exclusive: Eddie Murphy Documentary 'The Last Stand' in the Works From Oscar Winner Angus Wall

When talking about this new development, head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke praised Murphy and revealed Amazon is beyond thrilled to have the worldwide famous star in their team:

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera. With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

The first Coming to America was released in 1988 and followed Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the prince of a fictional African country who goes to New York to find love with women who don’t know about his heritage. The romantic comedy grossed almost $300 million worldwide and became one of Murphy’s most famous roles. The sequel was released earlier this year by Amazon Prime Video. Murphy's upcoming projects include Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4, and he'll star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for the streamer as well.

KEEP READING: Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Will Become Comedy's Next Big Duo in Kenya Barris's Netflix Comedy

Share Share Tweet Email

First Disney+ Day to Celebrate the Streamer's Second Anniversary With Exclusive Content If you aren't already subscribed, you might want to be now.

Read Next