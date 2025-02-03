Before 1984, the landscape of the cop movie genre was driven by the DNA of Dirty Harry and The French Connection. These pictures were full of hardened detectives who solved their crimes with big guns and an undercurrent of anger against the justice system. When Eddie Murphy entered the scene with Beverly Hills Cop, he would forever change the genre while getting elevated to superstar status worldwide.

On paper, Cop’s premise reads as a typical revenge tale: A young detective from the mean streets of Detroit pursuing his slain friend’s killers around zip code 90210. Had this been a vehicle for a star like Clint Eastwood, it would have been another Dirty Harry-esque thriller. However, director Martin Brest found character-driven humor in the premise that helped to create Murphy’s signature cinematic hero: Axel Foley.

'Beverly Hills Cop' Was Almost a Sylvester Stallone Movie

Image via Paramount Pictures

According to Nick De Semlyen’s book Wild and Crazy Guys, the original screenplay for Cop by Danilo Bach and Daniel Petrie, Jr. was years into development at Paramount before it was offered to Sylvester Stallone. The Rambo star envisioned the project as a template for his Cobra character loaded with action, big stunts, and an intense body count. When budgetary issues eventually led to Stallone’s exit, producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer immediately name-dropped one potential replacement: Murphy.

The young, fame-hungry comedian from Roosevelt, Long Island hit the small screen as a featured player on Saturday Night Live in 1980. A year later, Murphy practically saved SNL single-handedly from declining ratings thanks to his dead-on impressions and laugh-out-loud sketches of Gumby, Buckwheat from The Little Rascals, and Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood. Selling out comedy albums as well as stand-up shows across America, Murphy shot up to movie star status by playing fast-talking con artists in 1982’s 48 HRS. and 1983’s Trading Places. By replacing Stallone, Murphy turned the fish-out-of-water tale into a star vehicle, showcasing his incredible improv skills and conning the Beverly Hills elite with his various made-up personas.

With Murphy on board, Axel was tailored to suit the comedian’s wise-ass persona. Instead of suits and ties with an exotic car, the character donned a T-shirt with jeans and worn-out Adidas sneakers while driving a beat-up Chevy Nova. Axel’s blue-collar upbringing makes him the perfect contrast to the high-class elite of Beverly Hills that he’s hip to look down on. Such is the case of the montage sequence upon Axel’s arrival in town where he’s all laughs and condescending smiles at the trippy fashion trends and surreal art gallery pieces on Rodeo Drive.

'Beverly Hills Cop' Established Eddie Murphy as a Leading Man