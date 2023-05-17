There are certain words that you associate with certain sounds. Two words that spring to mind are Pink Panther. That iconic music just jumped into your mind, didn't it? Well, we'll be hearing it soon enough again with the news that a reboot from MGM — now owned by Amazon — based on the classic property, is underway, and it's almost got its star man too.

The Hollywood Reporter has released a story evening noting that Eddie Murphy is in negotiations to lead the film in the role of Inspector Clouseau, the bumbling police officer whose hapless ability to trip over his own feet leads him to solving major crimes. A cartoon panther would also appear over the opening credits of the films, becoming their mascot - and a star in its own right, including its own cartoon series.

Sources note, according to the report, that the new feature project would involve a mix of live action and CG, combining both traditions into one. The story is believed to involve the animated Pink Panther's live-action crew breaking him out of an animated prison in order to assist them with a heist in the real world. The project is still believed to be in the development stage.

Murphy most recently starred alongside Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus in You People for Netflix, fast becoming one of the most-viewed to debut on Netflix in 2023. Prior to that, he reprised his iconic role as Prince Akeem in Prime Video's Coming 2 America, and will soon take on another famous role from his past in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, in which he portrays the title character alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

RELATED: The Pink Panther and 9 Vintage Cartoon Icons That Deserve a Comeback

The Timeless Appeal of the Pink Panther

The series was created for MGM by Blake Edwards, following the inept Clouseau as he stumbled from one crime to the next. The role of Inspector Clouseau was originated in the 1960s by Academy Award nominee Peter Sellers, fast becoming one of his trademark roles, and a future remake saw Steve Martin step behind the magnifying glass. The Pink Panther series has so far comprised of 11 films, as well as countless series and specials.

No director or writers are currently attached to the new Pink Panther film, however, Dan Lin, Julie Andrews and Larry Mirisch are aboard the project as producers. Collider will have further updates on the movie when they become available. You can check out our interview with Murphy for You People down below.