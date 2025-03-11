For 50 years, Saturday Night Live has served as the launchpad for comedians to make their leap from the stage to the silver screen. While some icons such as John Belushi and Bill Murray were able to land bonafide hits right away, others stumbled almost immediately. But few lit up the screen as fast as Eddie Murphy did in his 1982 cinematic debut, 48 Hrs.

Murphy was the rare case of a comedian to become an overnight movie star when he played Reggie Hammond in the Walter Hill cop thriller. At age 21, the stand-up comic from Long Island had already saved SNL when the show was struggling without its original Not Ready for Prime Time Players. His unforgettable celebrity impressions and parodies of the likes of The Little Rascals’ Buckwheat made the young comic the next Richard Pryor. Such eyebrow-raising humor made Murphy a difference-maker in an otherwise gritty and mean action movie.

Eddie Murphy Changed '48 Hrs.' From a Cop Drama to a Comedy