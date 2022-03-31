Eddie Murphy will look to be tackling another icon, as Deadline reports that the comedian is in talks to portray George Clinton in a biopic on the Godfather of Funk. Murphy will also produce the film, which is said to be a passion project of his. Clinton, who still needs to bestow his blessing on the film, was inaugurated into the Rock and Hall of Fame in 1997. He and his group, Parliament-Funkadelic, have served as an inspiration to numerous artists, from Ice Cube to the Wu-Tang Clan.
Once the rights have been secured with Clinton, Murphy and his producing partners John and Catherine Davis (Game Night, Dolemite Is My Name) will begin to look for writers. There will certainly be a wealth of experiences and accomplishments for the film to cover, much akin to other recent biopics such as Get On Up, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as James Brown. Clinton was born in North Carolina and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, where he spent many of his days at the Silk Palace, a barbershop that was staffed by several members of Parliament-Funkadelic. The musician's finest accomplishment perhaps came in 2019, when he and his group finally received Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Murphy's latest role came in a reprisal of his iconic Prince/King Akeem Zoffer in Amazon's Coming 2 America. That project sparked a three-picture deal between Amazon and Murphy, and the streamer could easily become a home for this film once a script is written. Dolemite Is My Name helped to reignite Murphy's career for modern audiences, a film in which he portrayed blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore. That performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor - Musical or Comedy.
This film would follow behind Murphy's next project, which will see him team up with Kenya Barris (black-ish) in a comedy film for Netflix titled You People. He will star opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny. Hill co-wrote the film with Barris, and the plot is described as following "a new couple and their families as they reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences."
