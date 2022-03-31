Eddie Murphy will look to be tackling another icon, as Deadline reports that the comedian is in talks to portray George Clinton in a biopic on the Godfather of Funk. Murphy will also produce the film, which is said to be a passion project of his. Clinton, who still needs to bestow his blessing on the film, was inaugurated into the Rock and Hall of Fame in 1997. He and his group, Parliament-Funkadelic, have served as an inspiration to numerous artists, from Ice Cube to the Wu-Tang Clan.

Once the rights have been secured with Clinton, Murphy and his producing partners John and Catherine Davis (Game Night, Dolemite Is My Name) will begin to look for writers. There will certainly be a wealth of experiences and accomplishments for the film to cover, much akin to other recent biopics such as Get On Up, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as James Brown. Clinton was born in North Carolina and raised in Plainfield, New Jersey, where he spent many of his days at the Silk Palace, a barbershop that was staffed by several members of Parliament-Funkadelic. The musician's finest accomplishment perhaps came in 2019, when he and his group finally received Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Image via TIFF

Related: Exclusive: Eddie Murphy Documentary 'The Last Stand' in the Works From Oscar Winner Angus Wall

Murphy's latest role came in a reprisal of his iconic Prince/King Akeem Zoffer in Amazon's Coming 2 America. That project sparked a three-picture deal between Amazon and Murphy, and the streamer could easily become a home for this film once a script is written. Dolemite Is My Name helped to reignite Murphy's career for modern audiences, a film in which he portrayed blaxploitation icon Rudy Ray Moore. That performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor - Musical or Comedy.

This film would follow behind Murphy's next project, which will see him team up with Kenya Barris (black-ish) in a comedy film for Netflix titled You People. He will star opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny. Hill co-wrote the film with Barris, and the plot is described as following "a new couple and their families as they reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations, and generational differences."

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on this biopic as news develops.

'Black Bird' Images Reveal Taron Egerton's Tense Prison Drama for Apple TV+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

John Lutz (170 Articles Published) John Lutz is a Weekend Film/Television News Writer for Collider. He joined the team in the summer of 2021, but has been an avid fan and follower of the site for years. With a Bachelor's Degree in journalism, John has always enjoyed writing, particularly for film and television, going so far as to minor in film studies. He manages all of the written content for the independent podcast Post-Credit Brews, in addition to serving as a co-host. John is an avid fan of the MCU, action, and sci-fi films, but also enjoys a good thriller or work from a true cinematic auteur. His passion also extends into television, and he will riot if Bob Odenkirk doesn't win an Emmy Award by the end of Better Call Saul's run. More From John Lutz