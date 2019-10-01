Eddie Murphy on ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ and Returning to ‘Saturday Night Live’ in December

0

With Craig Brewer’s fantastic movie Dolemite is My Name opening in theaters this weekend and streaming on Netflix starting October 25th, the other day I got to sit down with Eddie Murphy for an exclusive interview. While I’ll have the full conversation posted towards the end of October, I wanted to share what he said about Saturday Night Live and Beverly Hills Cop 4 now.

For those that don’t know Murphy’s SNL history, he was a cast member from 1980 to 1984 and largely responsible for keeping SNL on the air when things were looking bleak. While SNL is now in its 45th season, for a time back in the early 80s, the show had lost its luster. But with Murphy’s hugely popular characters like Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson, Gumby, and great impressions of Bill Cosby, Sammy Davis Jr., Stevie Wonder, and many others, SNL became must watch TV.

However, since Murphy left the show in 1984, he’s never returned to host or even pop up in a sketch. But a few weeks ago, SNL announced Murphy would be hosting this year’s Christmas episode on December 21st! As a longtime fan of Murphy and SNL, I couldn’t be more excited to see him return to the stage that started his career.

When I sat down with him, one of the things I wanted to know was whether or not he’s started thinking about the things he wants to do on the show. He revealed he hasn’t started thinking about it yet because he’s waiting until the Monday before the show when he sits down with the writers to discuss what everyone wants to do.

In addition to SNL, I’d been hearing Murphy was serious about doing Beverly Hills Cop 4 after he finishes Coming to America 2. When I asked him about it he said:

“Yeah that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America 2. We’re doing Beverly Hills Cop and then the plan is to get back on stage and do standup. That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is standup. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like…I’m looking at it as a bookend. If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note.”

While Beverly Hills Cop 4 has been talked about on and off again for many years, it really seems like this time it’s going to happen.

