With director Craig Brewer’s Coming 2 America now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently had the chance to speak with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall about the long-awaited sequel. During the interview, they each talked about what the first Coming to America means to them, how it was the first all-black cast in the history of Hollywood that was successful all around the world, what other character from the film they’d love to play in a spin-off movie, and more. In addition, when I asked each of them what TV series they’d like to guest star on, Murphy waxed poetic about his love of MTV’s Ridiculousness and why he loves the show. If anyone at MTV is reading this, after the pandemic, you probably want to ask him to visit the show,

In the sequel, Murphy's Prince Akeem is living a happy life in Zamunda with his Coming to America sweetheart, Lisa (Shari Headley), and his three daughters. But when he finds out that he might have a son he didn’t know about living in New York City (Jermaine Fowler), and that only a male heir can take over the Zamundan throne, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off on a journey to America to discover the truth. The sequel also stars James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Louie Anderson.

Check out what Murphy and Hall had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Image via Amazon Studios

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

Murphy talks about why he loves Ridiculousness.

How the first Coming to America was the first all-black cast in the history of Hollywood that was successful all around the world.

What does the first film mean to both of them?

If they could have a spinoff movie on one of the other characters they play who would it be and why?

