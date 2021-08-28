Some comedic pairings instantly make sense the minute they're mentioned. Abbott and Costello. Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. David Spade and Chris Farley. Add Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill to that list. Isn't it easy to picture Hill's nervous comedic anxiety playing perfectly against Murphy's boisterous comic swagger? Well you won't have to imagine it for long, as the duo is now set to co-star in an unnamed comedy feature film for Netflix.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the script for the project was co-written by Hill and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. In the cinematic realm, Barris is best known for penning the scripts for Girls Trip and co-writing another Murphy vehicle, this year's Coming 2 America. The film will also be Barris's feature directorial debut, having previously directed episodes of Black-ish and the Netflix series #BlackAF.

Not much is known about the plot of the yet-to-be-titled movie, but it's said to comedically deal with navigating love and family in today's climate of cultural and societal division. (Maybe Hill will be in a relationship with Murphy's daughter? One can only speculate at this point.)

After laying low for a few years in the mid-2010s, Murphy has had a string of streaming platform-produced successes in recent years. Coming 2 America, the sequel to his 1988 comedy classic, was a hit for Amazon Prime in early 2021. Prior to that, he earned scores of rave reviews and award nominations for his leading role in Netflix's 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name, a criminally underseen (if well-regarded) return to force about the making of the blaxploitation crime comedy film Dolemite.

