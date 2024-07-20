Eddie Murphy is one of the single most iconic comedy stars of all-time, and is currently in the midst of a major comeback. Murphy may have earned a bit of backlash in recent years due to a series of critically reviled family films, but the success of the legacy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix indicates that he hasn’t lost his touch with audiences. Considering how much Murphy has contributed to the comedy genre over the course of his career, his return to his roots couldn’t be more empowering.

While he got his breakout on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s, Murphy would go on to star in several classic films that are still remembered fondly today. Although he’s best known for his humorous work, Murphy has also appeared in several critically acclaimed dramas, blockbuster action films, and animated projects for families. Here are the ten most rewatchable Eddie Murphy movies, ranked.

10 ‘Shrek 2’ (2004)

Directed Andrew Adamson

Shrek 2 is one of the rare animated sequels that actually lived up to the precedent set by its predecessor, and gave Murphy even more to do in his role as Donkey. While the second entry in Dreamworks’ popular animated series focused on the dysfunctional family relationship between Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona (Cameron Diaz) in the aftermath of their wedding, Murphy was able to add a lot of comedic relief to the film through Donkey’s interactions with their new ally, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas). Puss may have been a scene-stealer, but Murphy still ensured that Donkey was the funniest character in the film.

The relationship between Shrek and Donkey became more profound in Shrek 2, as both characters are forced to reflect on their perception of themselves when they are cursed by the evil Prince Charming and Fairy Godmother.

9 ‘Beverly Hills Cop II’ (1987)

Directed by Tony Scott

Beverly Hills Cop II is a far more action-packed film compared to its predecessor, proving that Murphy was just as much an action star as he was a comedy icon. While the first film featured a fair share of comic mayhem, Tony Scott amped up the intensity for the sequel, which saw Axel Foley once again squaring off with a group of criminals that attempt to wreak havoc in California. Although Beverly Hills Cop II featured a more prominent role from Judge Reinhold, Murphy’s charisma is still what kept the sequel afloat.

Beverly Hills Cop II proved that Foley was a character worth revisiting, as Murphy had added enough depth to the role to justify continuing the franchise with multiple sequels. Beverly Hills Cop III may have been a disaster that brought the series to an early conclusion, but Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F was a well received “legacy sequel” that managed to return to the style of the first two films.

8 ‘Mulan’ (1998)

Directed by Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook

Mulan allowed Murphy to once again add a touch of comedic relief to an animated film, and take part in one of the great productions of Walt Disney Animation’s Renaissance era. What’s remarkable is that Mulan is actually one of Disney’s darker films, as it explores serious themes about fascism, discrimination, sexism, and war. Mulan may have been too intense for younger viewers if it was played completely straight, but Murphy’s performance as the comical friendly monster Mushu added just the right amount of levity.

Mushu is certainly one of Murphy’s most quotable characters, and one that could have never been voiced by another actor. It’s a character that added just the right amount of heart, whilst also indicating that the film was intended to be a fun adventure that never got too somber for its own good. The 2020 live-action remake released on Disney+ suffered because Murphy was not directly involved in it.

7 ‘Shrek’ (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

Shrek is one of the most influential animated films ever made, as it proved that it was possible for studios other than Pixar to make compelling 3D animated projects. Shrek was unique because it combined fantasy clichés with elements of modern popular culture, music, and references to recent films. What could have been a disastrous mishmash of tones ended up becoming a rewatchable gem thanks to the palpable chemistry between Myers and Murphy, even if they weren’t ever technically on screen at the same time.

Donkey is arguably the biggest scene-stealer of the Shrek franchise, and the first film does a great job at fleshing out his surprisingly emotional backstory. While the sequels sadly began to give him less to do, it is suspected that Murphy will have a significant role in the upcoming Shrek 5, which is set to be released in the summer of 2026.

6 ‘48 Hrs. (1982)

Directed by Walter Hill

48 Hrs. essentially created the “buddy cop” movie genre long before Shane Black and Richard Donner lionized the term with the Lethal Weapon franchise. Murphy was facing an uphill battle with his first screen role, as it was unclear if he would be able to capture the same magic that had made his appearances on Saturday Night Live so popular. Thankfully, he managed to stand proudly alongside Nick Nolte, delivering a comedic performance for the ages.

While its intention is certainly to make viewers laugh, 48 Hrs. is surprisingly dark in some moments, as it deals with serious issues like race relations and police brutality. It’s to Murphy’s credit that 48 Hrs. was able to address these more mature themes without ever preventing the viewers from appreciating it as an action comedy about two outsiders forces to team up together.

5 ‘Bowfinger’ (1999)

Directed by Frank Oz

Bowfinger was a hilarious satire of Hollywood film productions that allowed Murphy to play multiple characters, a talent only a rare few comedy icons have been able to pull off. Although seeing Murphy radically transform his physical appearance to play two wildly different characters was entertaining enough in its own right, Bowfinger also allowed him to interact with Steve Martin, another one of the funniest actors of all-time. Their chemistry is what makes Bowfinger such an endlessly rewatchable classic, as both performers are at their absolute peak.

There’s a hint of self-awareness within Murphy’s performance in Bowfinger that makes it particularly entertaining. Considering that the film is about eccentric actors who have strange demands and are considered to be “hard to work with,” it's not hard to imagine that Murphy was poking fun at the reputation that he had earned.

4 ‘Dolemite Is My Name’ (2019)

Directed by Craig Brewer

Dolemite Is My Name was a more sensitive, heartfelt film for Murphy that still allowed him to flex his comedic muscles. Craig Brewer’s Oscar-worthy 2019 biopic starred Murphy as the cult movie icon Rudy Ray Moore, who employed an entire company of Black actors, crew members, and creatives through the production of his low-budget Dolemite films. Although Moore himself seemed like a bit of a buffoon, Murphy showed that he had a sincere love for the art of filmmaking, which allowed his work to span the test of time.

Dolemite Is My Name showed the generosity that Murphy had as a performer, as he allowed many of his co-stars to deliver equally memorable performances. Murphy’s interactions with Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Wesley Snipes in particular result in some of the funniest scenes in all of Dolemite Is My Name.

3 ‘Coming to America’ (1988)

Directed by John Landis

Coming to America made headlines as being the first major Hollywood film with an all-black cast, so it was appropriate that a star of Murphy’s caliber would be attached to the lead role. Although it’s a fish out of water story that features many of Murphy’s signature hijinks and slapstick humor, Coming to America is actually a fairly profound look at the immigrant experience from the eyes of an African ruler who decides to live out his version of “the American dream.”

Coming to America also served as proof that Murphy could be a compelling romantic lead, a quality that would become more prominent within his career choices in the next decade. Although Coming to America contains some extremely profane moments and graphic gross out gags, it’s also the rare Murphy comedy that may make viewers tear up when it reaches its heartfelt conclusion.

2 ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ (1984)

Directed by Martin Brest

Beverly Hills Cop was one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, and it's easy to see why. Although Martin Scorsese was originally approached to make a slightly darker film starring Sylvester Stallone, Murphy’s signature mannerisms helped make Beverly Hills Cop the perfect blend between action mayhem and comedic sensibilities. Although he has played many iconic characters throughout his career, Axel Foley is likely the role he will be most closely associated with. It’s still impressive that Murphy was able to have such a strong control of his screen presence when he was still in his early 20s.

Beverly Hills Cop rests on Murphy’s signature charisma, as the film would feel like just another 1980s action comedy if anyone else had starred in it. It’s the rare film that has held up four decades after its release, and continues to grow new fans thanks to the additional sequels.

1 ‘Trading Places’ (1983)

Directed by John Landis

Trading Places is an all-time classic comedy and excellent Thanksgiving movie that has only gotten better as the decades have passed. While it's a surprisingly nuanced social satire about the greed of Wall Street and the issues of race relations, Trading Places allowed Murphy to play one of his most deceptive and inspiring characters. In a film about the importance of not judging someone for what they look like, Murphy gave a performance that surpassed every expectation of what he could do on screen.

Murphy’s excellent comedic chemistry with Dan Aykroyd is what elevates Trading Places even further, as the two stars have completely different sensibilities when it comes to crafting their personas. The melancholic, oafish qualities that Aykroyd draws out are even funnier in comparison to the wild physical shenanigans and filthy one-liners that Murphy was able to deliver.

