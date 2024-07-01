The Big Picture In this interview, Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Eddie Murphy for Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Murphy returns as Axel Foley after a 30-year hiatus, attracted by a character-driven plot focusing on Foley's estranged daughter.

During their chat, Murphy discusses what brought him back to the franchise, a potential return to stand-up, Shrek 5's development, and a Donkey spin-off movie.

In 1984, Eddie Murphy helped launch the action comedy as Axel Foley, the Beverly Hills Cop who could hold his own in gunfights, explosions, and car chases while effortlessly splitting your sides. It was a very particular formula he perfected that inspired films like Lethal Weapon, Running Scared, and more. After his third turn as Foley, it took 30 years for "everything to [fall] together," and for the right story to emerge that would indicate to the legendary comedian it was time to return in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Not long after Jerry Bruckheimer signed on, things began to take shape. Up until that point, Murphy tells Collider's Steve Weintraub, he now knows how to spot problems with production before the process even begins. What brought Murphy back to the franchise wasn't necessarily getting to reunite with John Ahston and Judge Reinhold or welcome new faces like Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kevin Bacon, but the return to a character-driven plot with a story about Foley's estranged daughter, Jane, played by Taylour Paige.

During this interview, Murphy discusses his return to this beloved character, but he also talks about a return to his comedic roots and whether stand-up is written in the stars for him again. He shares his hopes for future projects like a stand-up we've never seen before and his documentary that's been in limbo for five years. Murphy also reveals the big Shrek 5 news, where he's at in recording for the DreamWorks Animation franchise, and a bright future for Donkey.

You can watch the full conversation in the video above or read the transcript below.

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop' (Sort Of)

COLLIDER: I really want to say congratulations on this movie. You guys didn't fuck it up.

EDDIE MURPHY: Thank you. Amen.

You don't know when you go in.

MURPHY: Absolutely. Actually, I know now if you don't have it on paper, it could be a problem going down the line.