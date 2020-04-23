Eddie Murphy Returning to Stand-Up Comedy Early in the Name of Charity

It has been decades since Eddie Murphy has done stand-up comedy for the general public, but in a precursor to his upcoming Netflix specials, Murphy has agreed to perform a set from home for Byron Allen‘s upcoming charity event, the Feeding America Comedy Festival.

Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal are also part of the star-studded lineup for the festival, which Allen put together via his Entertainment Studios. Funny or Die is co-producing the charity event, which will raise money for Feeding America.

The three-hour event won’t air on a major network or streaming service, however. Instead, it will be live-streamed on Allen Media Group’s television networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now on Saturday, May 9. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org.

Additional comedians who will perform sets from home include Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Brad Garrett, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Caroline Rhea, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Bill Engvall, Sheryl Underwood and Allen himself.

“In partnership with Feeding America, my comedian friends and all of us at Allen Media Group are pleased to announce this global live-streaming comedy event on May 9th,” Allen said in a statement. “Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” added Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

Murphy is riding high off strong notices for his Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name, as well as his recent hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. His new comedy special was supposed to hit Netflix later this year, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case, as I’m not sure whether he had a chance to film it before comedy clubs across the country were forced to close their doors. While Murphy’s Feeding America set may be short and safe, it’s something to hold fans over until his full-fledged Netflix special arrives. At this point, we’ll take any laughs we can get!

