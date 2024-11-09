Eddie Murphy has built a legendary career in comedy, but even icons aren’t immune to the occasional flop. In the early 2000s, Murphy starred in The Adventures of Pluto Nash, a sci-fi comedy that has become so infamous since its release that it is routinely labelled one of the worst films of all time, holding an atrocious 5% positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Adventures of Pluto Nash is also, as an aside, one of the biggest financial bombs in the history of Hollywood. Made on a massive budget of $100 million which, for the early 2000s, was substantial, the film grossed $4.4 million domestically and overseas it took in $2.7 million for a worldwide total gross of $7.1 million. Yikes.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash follows Murphy as the titular character, a club owner on the moon in the year 2080 who becomes entangled in a mob plot. The film was intended as a zany, futuristic romp but instead was plagued by clunky dialogue, a chaotic plot, and special effects that have not aged gracefully. Critics tore it apart upon release, and the movie disappeared from theaters almost as quickly as it arrived.

Despite that horrific history, the film has bizarrely found a second life on streaming. Whether that's due to viewers being Eddie Murphy completionists, blindly ignorant or extremely morbidly curious, the film is currently in the top 10 on Tubi, one of the various streaming services available. There's no accounting for taste, is there? So, how did this intergalactic disaster become a streaming hit? Part of the appeal may lie in its sheer camp value and the nostalgia for Murphy's peak era. Or maybe people's choices just don't make sense no matter what's presented to them.

Even The People Involved in 'Pluto Nash' Knew It Sucked

Director Ron Underwood has essentially disowned the movie, which he knew was not looking good early on. "I knew we didn't have the kind of wit and the fun that I would want...I felt that it was not really working fully...But it wasn't very obvious how to correct it." He commended the ability of the cast and crew and said that he enjoyed working with Eddie Murphy, but said that Murphy "wasn't feeling that funny, I don't think."

Murphy has also poked fun at it, telling Barbara Walters that he "knows the two or three people who liked this movie". His co-star Joe Pantoliano added:

"You usually can’t tell when a movie is going to be shit, but on that one you could. And I think Ron Underwood, the director, got victimized by that, because that guy is good. But because of the material and the style in which some players came to work, we were off the mark, you know? A lot of hanky-panky going on there. So, I wasn’t surprised. I was surprised it turned out to be better than I thought it was going to be."

If you want to punish yourself, The Adventures of Pluto Nash is streaming on Tubi now.